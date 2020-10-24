Sports Director
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence volleyball team has been getting off to slow starts of late, but not Wednesday night when they faced the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes. The girls were hitting on all cylinders from start to finish, and put the Vikettes away, 3-0.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Vinton-Shellsburg 15 13 22 — — 0
Independence 25 25 25 — — 3
Junior outside hitter Lexi Hearn was back to midseason form after nursing a bad shoulder for the past two weeks. Hearn had 18 kills and looked none the worse as her swing was strong.
WaMaC-West Player of the Year Reese Martin was her usual steady self as she added 11 kills. Head Coach Joe Schmitz said that Martin hit .391, and I assume that this is really good. I know .391 would be pretty good in softball or baseball. Anyway, I’m still learning this volleyball stuff.
Defensively, the Mustangs were solid with great floor defense, led by senior Grace Bohlken’s 21 digs and senior Brooke Beatty’s 19.
“I was very happy with our focus and energy tonight,” said Schmitz. “The girls played great floor defense, for the most part. I was again very happy with our backrow defense.”
Elle Greiner continues to have a great junior year setting, adding 41 assists. Junior Shanna Kleve continued her solid play in the middle with 6 kills and just 1 hitting error.
“It was another nice team win for us,” added Coach Schmitz. “Now, we have to start preparing for a very strong team from Union Community High School.”
Independence and Union met up on October 1 in La Porte City. Union would win 2-0, but both games could have gone either way (28-26, 27-25).
As Coach Schmitz says, “It should be a very entertaining regional final. Both teams know each other very well.”
According to Coach Schmitz, these two teams scrimmage in the summer, and many of the girls play together or against each other in club ball.
The Class 3A No. 13 ranked Mustangs are 25-7 on the year, while the Class 3A No. 7 ranked Union Knights brings in a 31-9 record. This regional final will be played in Center Point on Tuesday, October 27. First serve will be at 7 p.m. Winner punches their ticket to state.