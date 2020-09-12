WILLIAMSBURG – It was a good night for the 10th ranked Mustang volleyball team as they traveled to Williamsburg for a conference tilt. Indee came away with a big 3-1 win and raised their record to 5-2 on the season.
Along with the win, senior Reese Martin hit a milestone of her own, recording her 500th career kill. What a night for the middle hitter, as Martin had 21 total kills, adding to her career total. Congratulations to Reese!
“It was a great night for Reese last night,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz.
Coach Schmitz said that he was a little concerned on a couple levels going into the match with Williamsburg. The Mustangs had not played in nine days due to the postponement of the Center Point match last week, and some of the girls have been battling injuries as of late that kept them from practicing a lot.
But, the Mustangs were in mid-season form early, winning the first set 25-11.
“We played well at the start last night,” said Schmitz, “but struggled a bit as the night went on.”
The Mustangs won the second set by a score of 25-19, but dropped the third set, 18-25. The young ladies regrouped and dominated the fourth and final set, 25-17.
“Williamsburg is a good team, with a super athletic setter,” added Coach Schmitz. “They picked up their game after the first set. I was happy the way the girls responded after dropping the third set.”
As mentioned above, Martin had 21 kills on 38 attempts (and 2 aces), while junior Lexi Hearn added 13 kills on 38 attempts (and 18 digs and 2 aces).
“Lexi Hearn provided some big kills in the deciding fourth set for us,” said Schmitz.
Senior Grace Bohlken contributed with 6 kills on the night in 29 attempts. Junior Elle Greiner continues to be consistent in her setting. She had 38 assists (and no errors) and 5 aces.
Defensively, senior Brooke Beatty (future Mount Mercy Mustang) had 25 digs to lead Indee, while she also had 3 aces. Bohlken added 24 Digs. Junior Katie Henkes added 18 digs and an ace to help the team.
Next up for the Mustangs, they will host Class 4A, No. 9 Clear Creek-Amana (5-1) next Tuesday, September 15. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
“The Clear Creek-Amana match next Tuesday will be a big one,” said Coach Schmitz. “They are a tough team with a number of girls back from last year’s team that gave us our only conference loss.”
Coach Schmitz added that Indee needs to do a good job of playing aggressively and keeping CC-A from setting up their big hitters.
It should be a great match between two ranked teams. It will also be Senior Night where nine seniors will be recognized.