DES MOINES – The Des Moines Register announced its pre-season All-Iowa Girls Wrestling Team as reported by Cody Goodwin of the Des Moines Register.
Independence Mustang sophomore Rachel Eddy lands on the team as the 195-pound recipient. Eddy’s only loss of her freshman season came in the state finals to two-time state champion Millie Peach of Iowa Valley. Eddy is ranked No. 11 nationally at 200 pounds.
The Independence Mustangs also have two wrestlers who have been ranked in the top 10 by the Predicament-Jim Thompson. Senior Brandon O’Brien is ranked No. 2 at 126 pounds and Isaiah Weber is sitting at No. 2 at 138 pounds.
West Delaware is the pre-season No. 1 team in Class 2A. Shockingly, Independence is not ranked. The Mustangs return nine starters from last year’s fourth-place state duals team.