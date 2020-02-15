INDEPENDENCE — Independence has advanced as a team to the Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament by winning its regional duals on Tuesday at home. Independence defeated Mount Vernon 58-10 and then Charles City 31-29.
Mustangs winning their matches against Mount Vernon were:
At 170, Cole Davis pinned Dylan Winkler in 38 seconds.
At 182, Marcus Beatty won a 13-3 major decision over Kayden Pendergrass.
At 195, Christian Kremer pinned Clark Younggreen in 46 seconds.
At 113, Dalton Hoover won at 6-0 decision over Henry Ryan.
At 120, Carter Straw pinned Jaruthat Dervo at 2:43.
At 126, Isaiah Weber pinned Croix Shebetka at 1:42.
At 132, Caden Larson pinned Jacob Coon at 1:55.
At 138, Tyler Trumblee pinned Henry Steine at 4:20.
At 145, Teegan McEnany won a 5-1 decision over Walker Lawrence.
At 152, Mitch Johnson pinned Jonathan Barns at 1:30.
At 160, Matthew Doyle pinned Trenton Pitlik at 2:55.
Mustangs getting victories against Charles City were:
At 220: Kremer won an 11-4 decision over Tino Tamayo.
At 106, Kale Wieland won a 10-8 overtime decision over Jacob Vais.
At 113, Hoover pinned Gage Kilby in 37 seconds.
At 126, Straw won a 15-3 major decision over Nathan Lopez.
At 132, Weber pinned Trevor Peterson at 1:19.
At 160, Doyle pinned Ethan Peterson at 2:26.
At 170, Davis won a 4-2 decision over Elliott Sinnwell.
CLASS 2A RESULTS
The two winners of the first round duals wrestled in the in the final. The winner of the final advanced to state duals.
At Independence
Independence 58, Mount Vernon 10
Charles City 39, Gilbert 24
Final: Independence 31, Charles City 29
At Atlantic
Atlantic 46, Red Oak 29
Humboldt 45, Van Meter/Earlham 30
Final: Humboldt 34, Atlantic 29
At Osage
Osage 56, Forest City 18
Crestwood, Cresco 36, Emmetsburg 35
Final: Osage 36, Crestwood, Cresco 28
At Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 24
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 28, West Lyon, Inwood 26
Final: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 33
At Union, LaPorte City
Union, LaPorte City 49, South Tama County, Tama 21
Assumption, Davenport 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 15
Final: Assumption, Davenport 41, Union, LaPorte City 32
At West Delaware, Manchester
West Delaware, Manchester 76, Anamosa 3
Camanche 48, Solon 35
Final: West Delaware, Manchester 54, Camanche 24
At Williamsburg
Williamsburg 76, Mount Pleasant 0
Bondurant-Farrar 58, North Polk, Alleman 18
Final: Williamsburg 39, Bondurant-Farrar 25
At Winterset
Winterset 64, Knoxville 14
Harlan 51, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28
Final: Winterset 44, Harlan 35
CLASS 1A RESULTS
Wapsie Valley was knocked out at its regional duals held at Lake Mills.
The two winners of the first round duals wrestle in the in the final. The winner of the final advances to state duals.
At Lake Mills
Lake Mills 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 10
West Hancock, Britt 43, South Winneshiek, Calmar 23
Final: Lake Mills 55, West Hancock, Britt 18
At AHSTW, Avoca
Woodbury Central, Moville 37, AHSTW, Avoca 36,
Mount Ayr 46, Underwood 30
Final: Woodbury Central 57, Mount Ayr 20
At Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64, ACGC 16
Nashua-Plainfield 57, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 21
Final: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 35, Nashua-Plainfield 30
At Denver
Denver 49, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 30
New London 54, Colfax-Mingo 21
Final: Denver 42, New London 27
At Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 84, Highland, Riverside 0
Alburnett 60, Wilton 17
Final: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Alburnett 0
At Lisbon
Lisbon 82, Wapello 0
Belle Plaine 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 35
Final: Lisbon 81, Belle Plaine 0
At Logan-Magnolia
Logan-Magnolia 63, Interstate 35, Truro 12
Missouri Valley 58, Bedford/Lenox 13
Final: Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley 24
At West Sioux, Hawarden
West Sioux, Hawarden 57, Western Christian, Hull 24
Manson Northwest Webster 50, Westwood, Sloan 27
Final: West Sioux, Hawarden 45, Manson Northwest Webster 25
CLASS 3A SITES & ASSIGNMENTS
The top 24 ranked teams in Class 3A according to January’s IWCOA rankings will compete at eight regional duals with the highest-ranked teams hosting, if possible. The top-ranked team at each site receives a bye during the first round. The winner of the first round dual wrestles the top-ranked team in the final.
At Ankeny Centennial
First round: #11 Valley, West Des Moines vs. #19 Iowa City, West
Final: #5 Ankeny Centennial vs. TBD
At Bettendorf
First round: #13 Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. #21 Pleasant Valley
Final: #4 Bettendorf vs. TBD
At Fort Dodge
First round: #16 Cedar Falls vs. #22 Spencer
Final: #3 Fort Dodge vs. TBD
At Johnston
First round: #10 Indianola vs. #20 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M.
Final: #7 Johnston vs. TBD
At North Scott, Eldridge
First round: #12 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. #24 Fort Madison
Final: #6 North Scott vs. TBD
At Southeast Polk
First round: #14 Ankeny vs. #15 Norwalk
Final: #1 Southeast Polk vs. TBD
At Waukee
First round: #9 Linn-Mar, Marion vs. #23 Dallas Center-Grimes
Final: #8 Waukee vs. TBD
At Waverly-Shell Rock
First round: #17 Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. #18 Dubuque, Hempstead
Final: #2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. TBD