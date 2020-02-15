Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Regional dual winners

 Tammy Zieser Photo

INDEPENDENCE — Independence has advanced as a team to the Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament by winning its regional duals on Tuesday at home. Independence defeated Mount Vernon 58-10 and then Charles City 31-29.

Mustangs winning their matches against Mount Vernon were:

At 170, Cole Davis pinned Dylan Winkler in 38 seconds.

At 182, Marcus Beatty won a 13-3 major decision over Kayden Pendergrass.

At 195, Christian Kremer pinned Clark Younggreen in 46 seconds.

At 113, Dalton Hoover won at 6-0 decision over Henry Ryan.

At 120, Carter Straw pinned Jaruthat Dervo at 2:43.

At 126, Isaiah Weber pinned Croix Shebetka at 1:42.

At 132, Caden Larson pinned Jacob Coon at 1:55.

At 138, Tyler Trumblee pinned Henry Steine at 4:20.

At 145, Teegan McEnany won a 5-1 decision over Walker Lawrence.

At 152, Mitch Johnson pinned Jonathan Barns at 1:30.

At 160, Matthew Doyle pinned Trenton Pitlik at 2:55.

Mustangs getting victories against Charles City were:

At 220: Kremer won an 11-4 decision over Tino Tamayo.

At 106, Kale Wieland won a 10-8 overtime decision over Jacob Vais.

At 113, Hoover pinned Gage Kilby in 37 seconds.

At 126, Straw won a 15-3 major decision over Nathan Lopez.

At 132, Weber pinned Trevor Peterson at 1:19.

At 160, Doyle pinned Ethan Peterson at 2:26.

At 170, Davis won a 4-2 decision over Elliott Sinnwell.

CLASS 2A RESULTS

The two winners of the first round duals wrestled in the in the final. The winner of the final advanced to state duals.

At Independence

Independence 58, Mount Vernon 10

Charles City 39, Gilbert 24

Final: Independence 31, Charles City 29

At Atlantic

Atlantic 46, Red Oak 29

Humboldt 45, Van Meter/Earlham 30

Final: Humboldt 34, Atlantic 29

At Osage

Osage 56, Forest City 18

Crestwood, Cresco 36, Emmetsburg 35

Final: Osage 36, Crestwood, Cresco 28

At Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 24

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 28, West Lyon, Inwood 26

Final: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 33

At Union, LaPorte City

Union, LaPorte City 49, South Tama County, Tama 21

Assumption, Davenport 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 15

Final: Assumption, Davenport 41, Union, LaPorte City 32

At West Delaware, Manchester

West Delaware, Manchester 76, Anamosa 3

Camanche 48, Solon 35

Final: West Delaware, Manchester 54, Camanche 24

At Williamsburg

Williamsburg 76, Mount Pleasant 0

Bondurant-Farrar 58, North Polk, Alleman 18

Final: Williamsburg 39, Bondurant-Farrar 25

At Winterset

Winterset 64, Knoxville 14

Harlan 51, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28

Final: Winterset 44, Harlan 35

CLASS 1A RESULTS

Wapsie Valley was knocked out at its regional duals held at Lake Mills.

The two winners of the first round duals wrestle in the in the final. The winner of the final advances to state duals.

At Lake Mills

Lake Mills 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 10

West Hancock, Britt 43, South Winneshiek, Calmar 23

Final: Lake Mills 55, West Hancock, Britt 18

At AHSTW, Avoca

Woodbury Central, Moville 37, AHSTW, Avoca 36,

Mount Ayr 46, Underwood 30

Final: Woodbury Central 57, Mount Ayr 20

At Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64, ACGC 16

Nashua-Plainfield 57, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 21

Final: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 35, Nashua-Plainfield 30

At Denver

Denver 49, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 30

New London 54, Colfax-Mingo 21

Final: Denver 42, New London 27

At Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 84, Highland, Riverside 0

Alburnett 60, Wilton 17

Final: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Alburnett 0

At Lisbon

Lisbon 82, Wapello 0

Belle Plaine 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 35

Final: Lisbon 81, Belle Plaine 0

At Logan-Magnolia

Logan-Magnolia 63, Interstate 35, Truro 12

Missouri Valley 58, Bedford/Lenox 13

Final: Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley 24

At West Sioux, Hawarden

West Sioux, Hawarden 57, Western Christian, Hull 24

Manson Northwest Webster 50, Westwood, Sloan 27

Final: West Sioux, Hawarden 45, Manson Northwest Webster 25

CLASS 3A SITES & ASSIGNMENTS

The top 24 ranked teams in Class 3A according to January’s IWCOA rankings will compete at eight regional duals with the highest-ranked teams hosting, if possible. The top-ranked team at each site receives a bye during the first round. The winner of the first round dual wrestles the top-ranked team in the final.

At Ankeny Centennial

First round: #11 Valley, West Des Moines vs. #19 Iowa City, West

Final: #5 Ankeny Centennial vs. TBD

At Bettendorf

First round: #13 Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. #21 Pleasant Valley

Final: #4 Bettendorf vs. TBD

At Fort Dodge

First round: #16 Cedar Falls vs. #22 Spencer

Final: #3 Fort Dodge vs. TBD

At Johnston

First round: #10 Indianola vs. #20 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M.

Final: #7 Johnston vs. TBD

At North Scott, Eldridge

First round: #12 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. #24 Fort Madison

Final: #6 North Scott vs. TBD

At Southeast Polk

First round: #14 Ankeny vs. #15 Norwalk

Final: #1 Southeast Polk vs. TBD

At Waukee

First round: #9 Linn-Mar, Marion vs. #23 Dallas Center-Grimes

Final: #8 Waukee vs. TBD

At Waverly-Shell Rock

First round: #17 Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. #18 Dubuque, Hempstead

Final: #2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. TBD