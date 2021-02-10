INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang grapplers had a good weekend, crowning eight champions and advancing 10 wrestlers to this Saturday’s district finals in Williamsburg, which will determine who will compete at the state tournament next week.
At 106 pounds, freshman Kaden Kremer (32-9) advanced with a second-place finish, losing to Williamsburg’s Gavin Jensen in the finals (MD 10-2).
At 113 pounds, sophomore Kale Wieland (29-10) won by an 8-6 decision over Tytan Guerrero of Williamsburg in the finals to take home first place and advance.
The 120-pounder, Luke Johnson, placed fourth and finishes the season 23-14.
At 126 pounds, junior Carter Straw (29-9), ranked No. 9, took home the championship, winning 8-3 over Damon Swenson of Vinton-Shellsburg and advancing to district finals.
At 132 pounds, senior Brandon O’Brien (36-2), ranked No. 1, won by major decision, beating No. 3 ranked Kolten Crawford of Union, LaPorte City, 9-0. O’Brien advances to district finals.
At 138 pounds, Isaiah Weber (23-1) is ranked No. 2 and will advance to Saturday’s district finals. Weber dominated his bracket and beat Vinton-Shellsburg’s Brady Ortner, ranked No. 8, by technical fall – 18-3.
At 145 pounds, Tyler Trumblee (17-14) placed third and did not advance. Trumblee did have two falls in the tournament and pinned a really good Clayton Sebetka (23-12) in the third-place match.
At 152 pounds, junior Teegan McEnany (24-18) had a good tournament, placing second and advancing. McEnany lost in the championship match to the No. 8 ranked Stone Schmitz of Union, LaPorte City, by fall.
At 160 pounds, Caden Larson (5-6), had two pins in the tournament, on his way to a third-place finish and will not advance. Larson lost by fall to Alexander Marovets of Williamsburg in the second-place wrestle-back.
At 170 pounds, sophomore Mitch Johnson (28-11) pinned his way through the tournament and took home first place and will advance to Saturday’s district final.
At 182 pounds, Justin Wood (9-14) placed fourth, but won by fall in the quarterfinal over a really good Austin Perry of Oelwein (22-14).
Competing at 195 pounds, junior Marcus Beatty (30-8), placed first and advances. Beatty would win by major decision in the championship bout, beating Max Meade (31-10) of Williamsburg, 10-1.
Indee’s 220-pounder, sophomore Korver Hupke (27-14), won by decision over Cooper Smock (19-8) of Oelwein, 6-3, taking home first place and will advance to Saturday’s district finals.
The wrestler of the day goes to freshman Brady McDonald (23-13), who won two exciting matches to win the 285-pound bracket and advance. McDonald’s never-die effort won him the semifinal match, 7-4, and the same great effort in the championship bout helped him pull off a miraculous 3-2 win over Christian Stoler of Oelwein.