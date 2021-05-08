INDEPENDENCE – The WaMaC Girls’ Tennis Tournament was played on Tuesday here in Independence. Five teams were in town to compete for the conference title. The Independence girls’ tennis team continues to have an outstanding year, and they can now add WaMaC champs to their resume!
Along with the team title, the Mustangs also had a quartet of singles champions – No. 1 player Nikki Higgins (senior), No. 2 player Shanna Kleve (junior), No. 5 player Addi Bailey (junior), and No. 6 player Avery Patton (senior).
“The team title was won by a total team effort,” said Head Coach David Morkel. “We won by all six girls contributing and scoring team points. Every point mattered when you looked at the team scores.”
Independence would edge Mount Vernon by one point. Senior Nikki Higgins won a nail biter match in the finals. Higgins was down 7-8, love-40, and she saved three match points, winning the game to tie the score, 8-8. Then she went on to win the tie breaker, 7-4, to win the match, 9-8.
Coach Morkel also recognized the play of junior Shanna Kleve, who defeated the top seed 8-6 to win her finals singles title.
Junior Addi Bailey became a champion by defeating two players who had beaten her this season.
“I felt Addi played her best two matches of the season,” added Coach Morkel. “She made some great shots, and played with confidence.”
Senior Avery Patton was the fourth singles champion for the Mustangs. She was the No. 1 seed in her bracket, and proved she was deserving by winning the singles title decisively.
“Avery has an impressive No. 6 player singles record of 11-1,” said Morkel.
Junior Taryn Nolting was runner-up, losing a close 8-6 title match, while senior Kenzie Schroeder placed third in her singles bracket.
The Mustangs had a trio of second-place finishes in doubles play. The No. 1 team of Nikki Higgins/Taryn Nolting, the No. 2 team of Shanna Kleve/Kenzie Schroeder, and the No. 3 team of Addi Bailey/Avery Patton all finished second.
“In doubles play, we had a few injuries and some fatigue that played a factor in the doubles finals,” continued Morkel.
“I am happy for all the girls,” concluded Morkel. “We were not favored to win this tournament, so this was a great victory for the team!”
STANDINGS
INDEPENDENCE 39
Mount Vernon 38
Marion 23
Maquoketa 18
South Tama 17
MUSTANG GIRLS” TENNIS SERVES UP ANOTHER WIN
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence girls’ tennis team defeated Marion, 8-1, on Tuesday, April 27. Junior Taryn Nolting had a nice come-from-behind win in singles, as she fell behind early in the match, 4-1, before rallying back for an 8-6 win.
Indee’s No. 1 player Nikki Higgins (senior) and No. 2 Shanna Kleve (junior) were very consistent and played well, winning by scores of 8-2. Senior Kenzie Schroeder looked sharp with an 8-3 victory, and senior Avery Patton was a winner, 8-4. Junior Addi Bailey lost a back-and-forth match that ended 7-9.
“I feel all three doubles teams played well,” said Head Coach David Morkel. “They communicated well with their partners and executed their shots nicely.”
No. 1 doubles Nikki Higgins/Taryn Nolting remain undefeated, improving to a 6-0 record.
Single Results
- No. 1 Nikki Higgins defeated Marion’s Gracie Goad, 8-2.
- No. 2 Shanna Kleve defeated Marion’s Maddie Steffen, 8-2.
- No. 3 Taryn Nolting defeated Marion’s Natalee Hartman, 8-6.
- No. 4 Kenzie Schroeder defeated Marion’s Kadia Cole, 8-3.
- No. 5 Addi Bailey lost to Marion’s Samantha Sorenson, 7-9.
- No. 6 Avery Patton defeated Marion’s Allyssa Janssen, 8-4.
Doubles Results
- No. 1 N. Higgins/T. Nolting defeated Marion’s Steffenson/Sorenson, 8-1.
- No. 2 S. Kleve/K. Schroeder defeated Marion’s Goad/Hartmann, 8-2.
- No. 3 A. Bailey/A. Patton defeated Marion’s Cole/Tasha Green, 8-3.
MUSTANGS STAY HOT, DEFEAT TROJANS
INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang girls’ tennis team finally had perfect weather conditions with nice temperatures and no wind to volley passed South Tama, winning by a score of 8-1.
Shanna Kleve, Taryn Nolting, Kenzie Schroeder, Addi Bailey, and Avery Patton were all winners in their singles matches. Kleve, Nolting, and Patton all were very dominant in their outings.
In singles, the Mustangs’ No. 1 player, Nikki Higgins, lost a tight match, 7-9, to Hope Werner, who is the top player in the conference.
The doubles teams swept all three matches.
“I liked our performance in all of the doubles matches,” added Coach Morkel. “[Indee] No. 1 doubles were down 5-1 and fought back for an exciting 9-7 come-from-behind win.”
Singles Results
- No. 1 Nikki Higgins lost to South Tama’s Hope Werner, 7-9.
- No. 2 Shanna Kleve defeated South Tama’s Aubrey Roberts, 8-1.
- No. 3 Taryn Nolting defeated South Tama’s Jordon Cremeans, 8-0.
- No. 4 Kenzie Schroeder defeated South Tama’s Alondra Bolonas, 8-4.
- No. 5 Addi Bailey defeated South Tama’s Adriana Cervante, 8-4.
#6 Avery Patton defeated South Tama’s Grace Novotona, 8-1.
Doubles Results
- No. 1 N. Higgins/T. Nolting defeated Werner/Roberts, 9-7.
- No. 2 S. Kleve/K. Schroeder defeated A. Cervante/G. Novotona, 8-4.
- No. 3 A. Bailey/A. Patton defeated Cremeans/Bolonas, 8-1
With the win, the Mustangs improved their record to 9-3.
The girls will be in Decorah on May 10, and will start postseason play on May 15.