INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang volleyball team clinched the outright WaMaC-West crown Thursday night with a 3-1 win over Benton Community. The team has now won or shared the WaMaC-West title for the last 3 years.
The Mustang volleyball team capped off a perfect run through the WaMaC-West Division by defeating the Benton Bobcats in 4 sets on Parents Night. The Mustangs finished the conference season with a 6-0 record to win their second undisputed league crown in the past 3 seasons. The Mustangs shared the title with Center Point-Urbana and Clear Creek-Amana last year.
This is their fourth title in the last 8 years.
“We are proud to bring home the championship again on the West side,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “These girls have worked very hard under some tough circumstances to accomplish this milestone.”
Coach Schmitz added that the program has existed since the late 1970s, and this is Independence’s fourth conference championship in program history.
The Mustangs would jump all over the Bobcats in the first set, winning 25-14, behind the big swings of Lexi Hearn, Reese Martin, and Grace Bohlken.
The Mustangs were rattled in the second set when power hitter Lexi Hearn sustained a shoulder injury while diving for a ball. This would shake the girls up a little, and they would lose a close one, 25-21.
“We were making too many hitting errors, and Benton took advantage of them,” added Coach Schmitz. “Lexi is one of our emotional leaders on the court, and her injury did shake up the girls.”
Hearn would not return.
After the second set loss, the Mustangs weathered the storm and really played well the last two sets. Coach Schmitz said that he gives the girls a lot of credit working through that rough patch.
With the Hearn injury, some girls had to step up, and Katie Henkes played very well, while Shanna Kleve also stepped up with some great play as a middle hitter.
Hannah Johnson also had a big serving run in the fourth set that really helped put the match away. Johnson would step back to serve with Indee trailing, 8-7, and would go on an 11-point serving run.
Coach Schmitz added, “Hannah has a tough lefthanded serve, and she was able to consistently get Benton out of system.”
Offensively, senior Grace Bohlken led the way in kills for the Mustangs with 14, which included a powerful swing that tattooed “Spalding” on the forehead of Benton’s libero. Senior Reese Martin was right behind her with 13 kills and an ace. Junior Shanna Kleve had 7 kills, and junior Katie Henkes had 5 kills and 2 aces. Junior Lexi Hearn had 5 kills and an ace. Senior Hannah Johnson had 2 kills and 2 aces. Senior Brooke Beatty had 2 aces. Junior Elle Greiner was her same, steady self with 41 assists.
Defensively, senior Brooke Beatty led the way with 22 digs, and Bohlken added 19. Henkes had 9 digs, and Johnson had 8. Sophomore Dakota Whitman had 9 digs.
Next up, the Mustangs travel to Roland-Story for a tough quad today. The Mustangs face Kuemper Catholic, Class 3A’s No. 12 Roland Story, and South Hardin. The Mustangs then will host the first day of the WaMaC Super Tournament on Monday. Play begins at 4 p.m.