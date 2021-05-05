WILLIAMSBURG – The Mustangs fired a 171 as a team to win the WaMaC-West Golf Tournament along with Clear Creek-Amana on Monday. There is no tie breaker, so both teams will share the championship.
Caden Larson was the top medalist of the tournament with a 38
“I was very happy for the boys, as we were really close to stringing four good scores together,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn.
In addition to Larson, the Mustangs had two other medalists. Caleb Straw shot a 42 and finished in fourth place overall. Kellen Howard finished with a score of 43 and a sixth-place finish.
“The course played a little long on some of the holes with the rain they had right before we started,” added Coach Ruffcorn.
Larson had a wild start to his round, reaching the first hole par 5 in two and making a birdie. Larson then followed that up with a double bogey on the second hole, but he regrouped and made a great sand save on the third hole and cruised along for the rest of the round.
Along with Larson, Coach Ruffcorn also acknowledged the play of Straw, who had a great night around the greens.
“He had some troubles off the tee, but made some clutch up and downs for saves,” said Coach Ruffcorn.
Ruffcorn also stated that Howard had a difficult start but maintained his composure to finish the round, which was crucial to the team winning.
“I was happy to see Sawyer Wendling (48) also hang in there after a tough start to be our fourth scorer,” said Ruffcorn. “He really has shown a lot of improvement since the start of the season, and has put in the time at practice.”
Other scores include Alex Gruber with a 51 and Spencer Campbell with a 56.
The WaMaC Super Meet is Monday at Wildcat in Shellsburg. Coach Ruffcorn is hoping that the boys can string together four scores that they are capable of to have the chance to contend with Solon and CC-A.