INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs hosted the Mustangs here at Lyle Leinbaugh Field on Tuesday late afternoon, and the Mustangs won. Yes, it was the good guys – the Independence Mustangs prevailed and snapped a two-game skid, winning 2-0 behind two goals from Ryan Durham.
It was a windy day for a game, and it just depended on which way you were going as the Mustangs took control in the first half with the wind at their backs.
“Well, in the first half I thought Ryan Eddy and Jace O’Brien were fantastic in disrupting anything Mt. Vernon tried,” said Head Coach Nate Whited. “Then, Casey Alferink did a great job of mopping up anything that got past them. Casey’s persistence led to our first goal.”
Ryan Eddy had a shot on goal blast off the post late in the first half. Coach Whited says that the shot was really well-taken.
With the wind playing havoc, the Mustangs took advantage of that, keeping the ball on the Mount Vernon side for most of the first half.
“You also really have to credit Ryan Durham’s ability to take nothing and turn it into a goal,’ added Coach Whited. “Both of his scores last night were a great example of making an opponent pay for a mistake.”
Durham has 5 goals on the year.
“His [Durham’s] second goal – if you’ve not played soccer, it’s hard to understand how difficult it is to get off a first touch,” said Whited. “He did that, with his non-dominant foot, from 20 yards out, and he managed to put a curl on the ball.”
The second half kept the Mustangs’ backline on their toes, battling the wind.
“They all did a fantastic job, and so did goalkeeper Jacob Yexley,” continued Whited. “It’s really difficult to play in that kind of wind, so we had a hard time maintaining any kind of possession.”
1 2 T
Mount Vernon 0 0 0
Independence 2 0 2
The Mustangs move to 2-2 on the season and traveled to South Tama to face the Trojans (1-2) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time, so look for this game analysis in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. The boys will be back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Williamsburg (1-2).