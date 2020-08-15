INDEPENDENCE – RiversEdge was the sight of the 2020 Independence Mustangs Baseball Banquet on Tuesday night. Family, friends, coaches and teammates gathered together (6 feet apart) to celebrate a fantastic season and a great group of kids, which included 4 seniors that were invaluable to the success of this team.
The Mustangs finished 17-8 and were unofficial WaMaC Conference West Champions. But we know who the best team in the conference was…
Letter winners were announced and awards were distributed. Following are the Award winners:
This year’s batting average champion with a batting average of .512 (Marcus Beatty)
2. Golden Gloves Award Winners:
1B: Korver Hupke .983 in 116 Chances
2B: Mitch Johnson .923 in 65 Chances
SS: Marcus Beatty .930 in 71 Chances
OF: Kaleb Lamphier .960 in 50 Chances
C: Keegan Schmitt .941 in 185 Chances
3. Most Valuable Player: Marcus Beatty
4. Pitcher of the Year: Jake Sidles
5. Coaches Inspirational: Logan Schmitt
6. (Captain’s Award) (voted on by players): Logan Schmitt
All Conference Academic Award. (Seniors who had a GPA of 3.5 or higher)
Logan Schmitt
Kaleb Lamphier
In closing, Head Coach Matt Miller acknowledged, “As we look to next season, there is much to look forward to, but to you players in the room here tonight, I can promise you, nothing will be handed to us next season. We have to work harder and smarter to set a standard that reaches from 9-U to the Varsity Level each year. As a coach, I believe in keeping things simple, but doing those simple things really really well. We have a lot of work to do to reach our standards, but I am excited that you are willing to work for that Standard.”