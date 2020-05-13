INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang baseball team will be under new leadership, if and when the 2020 season gets started. Matt Miller steps in as new head boys’ baseball coach, and he comes to Independence with quite a resume.
Miller, a 1993 Independence alumnus, will take over for departed Jimmy Lizarraga and take a young, but experienced team into a season with a lot of uncertainties. Is there still going to be a season? If there is, we (Independence faithful) will be in great hands.
Matt Miller has been a baseball junkie his entire life. Wherever he has played, he learned under some fantastic coaches, from Don Grawe, Dan Kegler, and Randy Miller in Legion Baseball, to Pat Murphy (Alabama head softball coach) in his high school days. Anyone who knows baseball around this neck of the woods knows just how legendary these coaches are.
Miller graduated from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, where he participated in the Division III College World Series under another legendary coach, Rick Heller, who is now the head baseball coach at the University of Iowa.
Upon graduating from Upper Iowa University, Miller took his talents down to the big state of Texas, where he played amateur baseball for four years in Austin and Dallas. He returned to his home state of Iowa and has spent 11 years teaching and coaching at numerous high schools. From 2007 to 2010, Miller was the head baseball coach with the Mormon Trail Community School District.
He moved to the Twin Cedars Community School District in 2010 and became the head baseball coach there in 2011, where he won four conference titles and appeared in two state tournaments, winning the state championship in 2014 with a 36-0 record. The Knoxville Community School District came calling in 2016, where he took over the reins of the baseball program. In his three years there, his teams won two conference championships.
In his three stops, Miller has compiled a career record of 193-54, including six conference championships, three district championships, two state tournament appearances, and one state championship.
In 2014 and 2015, Miller was named the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches’ Association (IHSBCA) Southeast District Coach of the Year. In 2015, Matt was also named IHSBCA State Coach of the Year, and he coached in the Iowa All-Star Series in Clinton, Iowa.
The Millers made their move to Independence last fall. Matt teaches social studies here in Independence, and his wife Danielle is a teacher in Center Point but will join the Independence Community School District staff next year as a teacher at East Elementary. They have two boys, Wyatt is a fifth grader and Connor is a seventh grader.
The cupboard is not bare for the new coach here in Independence. Miller inherits a lot of talent. It starts with senior Logan Schmitt, who will continue his baseball career at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids this fall. Logan should be the go-to starting pitcher for the Mustangs after starting 10 games last year, which led the team. Logan’s younger brother, Keegan Schmitt, who is just a sophomore, led the team in hitting last year with a .394 average.
Freshman Korver Hupke returns after an eighth-grade year where he started 35 of the 39 varsity games and was second on the team in hitting at .325. Hupke also started eight games on the mound for the Mustangs.
Sophomore, Marcus Beatty batted .299 as a freshman last year, and sophomore Teegan McEnany hit .279 in his freshman campaign.
Sophomore, Dalton Hoover returns after starting 15 games as a freshman for last year’s Mustangs. And freshman Mitch Johnson returns after starting 32 games as an eighth grader last year.
Senior, Kaleb Lamphier appeared in all 39 games last year and will be an important leader on this team in his final season. Jack Rummel returns for his senior year. Rummel started 30 games last year for the Mustangs.
Newcomers who will be competing for valuable varsity spots are eighth grader Drew Beatty, freshman Keegan Palmer, and sophomore Jackson Toale.
So there is a mixture of young and not-so-young. But, over-all, the talent and experience is there.
Coach Miller points out that the top of his batting order should prove to be some tough outs.
Miller says, “We are so excited how these players love to compete at the plate! This season, we hope to develop more depth in that lineup. It doesn’t take anything special, but if we can even our walk-to-strikeout ratio and be aggressive with the bunt game, we can place pressure on opposing defenses.”
Miller adds, “Defensively, we want to be aggressive and come get the ball, then make the routine throw. Many of our pitchers put in a lot of time in the offseason working to increase velocity. A key to success this summer will be our ability to pound the strike zone and pitch to contact.”
Miller points out that the competition in the WaMaC is going to be tough, and expects Marion to be competitive, along with Central DeWitt. He also sees Solon and Beckman Catholic to be very talented. Miller stresses that his team will have to compete each day, each inning, and each out.
A coach is only as good as his assistants. And Miller has some very talented coaches.
Miller says, “I’m very excited about our coaching staff! They understand the time it takes to develop a good team, and they have a love for the game. I am excited to be one piece of a great staff here in Independence seeking to share that same love of the game that was shared with me.”
Assistant coaches are Bryce Rigdon (varsity assistant coach), Blake Willenborg (varsity assistant coach), and Austin Czerwiec (varsity assistant coach /Level III).
The 2020 baseball team is built to succeed; either now or in the near future. And with the addition of Matt Miller, this program has the leadership to take them to the next level.