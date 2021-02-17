INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang basketball team hosted Beckman Catholic (13-7) on Friday night, and a slow start (or fast start for the Blazers) was the key to a 45-41 Blazers’ win.
The Mustangs battled back from a 13-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Blazers 19-4 in the third quarter to actually take the lead 35-32 at the end of the third period. Missed shots and key turnovers made the Mustangs have to foul late and Beckman Catholic would win this on the free throw line. The Mustangs fall to 8-11 on the year.
Junior Michael Kascel let the Mustangs in scoring with 11 and also had 10 rebounds. Junior Daniel Brock also had 11 points, while junior Sawyer Wendling had 7 points. Seniors Jesse Ludwig and Kobe Beatty both had 4 points and senior Cameron Ridder and junior Keegan Schmitt added 2. Ridder also had 5 rebounds.
1 2 3 4 T
Beckman Catholic 16 12 4 13 45
Independence 6 9 19 7 41
Vs. West Delaware
MANCHESTER – The Indee boys’ basketball team traveled to Manchester for a WaMaC Conference tilt with the West Delaware Hawks (10-11). Independence drops to 8-12 with a 62-41 loss.
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 11 9 8 15 41
West Delaware 21 13 24 6 62
The Mustangs were back home on Tuesday night against the Maquoketa Cardinals (6-13). Look for this game analysis and stats in Saturday’s paper.