VINTON – The Mustang boys’ soccer team traveled to Vinton last Friday night for a match with Class 2A’s top-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg team and gave the Vikings everything they had and more, but in the end, came up short losing 4-0.
This game was tied at 0-0 at halftime, but Head Coach Nate Whited said they just ran out of gas in the second half.
“We were really impressed with how we played as a team,” added Coach Whited, “how everybody held their positions, everybody was just doing exactly what they were supposed to do.”
He added, “We played unbelievable,” as he spoke highly of the effort his boys gave in the defeat.
The game started well for the Mustangs, claiming field position for the first 10 minutes of the game as it was played mostly in Vinton-Shellsburg’s territory. But Coach Whited added that they just couldn’t put together a good enough sequence to get any shots on goal.
Vinton-Shellsburg is a very experienced and veteran team, returning most of their starters from two years ago.
“We knew we were in for a tough game, continued Whited. “Eventually, their experience and depth just broke us down.”
In conclusion, Coach Whited added that Vinton has a really good soccer team, but also says that he is extremely proud of the effort his boys put forth. The coach also acknowledged that sophomore goalie Jacob Yexley played outstandingly.
The Mustangs were back in action Monday night, traveling to Decorah where they met up with another highly touted team. Indee would drop a 2-0 decision.
The Mustangs were back at home on Tuesday night, hosting the Mount Vernon Mustangs. Game analysis will be in Saturday’s paper.