INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team had a pair of matches this week, losing to Union on Tuesday 9-0 and traveling to Marion on Thursday and losing a closely contested battle.
The girls tennis team lost to Union 9-0. “We lost to a good solid team,” said Head Coach Dave Morkel, “Right now we are an inexperienced team, but we are improving daily.”
“I like their attitude and effort,” continued Coach Morkel, “We are a better team after playing competition like Union.”
Coach Morkel added that he saw some fight in his #1 Shana Kleve and #2 Nichole Higgins. “Shana Kleve played hard and had many well played points against a very tough opponent Alexa Weber,” added Coach Morkel, “Nichole Higgins lost 8-6. but never quit, she battled back to have a very close match after trailing 5-1. Taryn Nolting also played hard throughout her singles match.”
Coach Morkel says that his team needs to play with more consistency, but he liked what he was in many points played.
Singles Results:
#1 Shana Kleve lost to Alexa Weber 8-0.
#2 Nikki Higgins lost to Belle Weber 8-6
#3 Kenzie Schroeder Lost to Sunshine Gray 8-1.
# 4 Taryn Nolting lost Madelon Rathe 8-4.
#5 Addi Bailey lost to Ellie Behrens 8-1.
#6 Courtney Kelly lost to Sophie Winklepleck 8-1.
Doubles Results:
#1 Indee Doubles 1&2 players lost to Union#1 1&2 players 8-2.
#2 Indee doubles 3&4 players lost to Union #2 5&6 players 8-2.
#3 Indee doubles 5&6 players lost to Union 3&4 players 8-2.
MARION — The Independence girls tennis team traveled to Marion for a WaMaC clash Thursday night. The girls came away with a hard fought 5-4 loss.
The Mustangs were 3-3 in singles play but lost 2-1 in doubles. Shana Kleve, Nichole Higgins, and Avery Patton were winners. New to the varsity lineup was Avery Patton. According to Head Coach Dave Morkel, Patton was impressive having to move up a spot to play at #5 and winning 8-3. Kleve and Higgins paired up to dominate 8-0 in doubles.
“We have not seen our best tennis as we continue to improve,” added Coach Morkel, “The team looks forward to playing Marion again in a couple of weeks.”
#1 Shana Kleve Ind won 8-2 over Maddie Steffen MAR.
#2 Nichole Higgins IND won 8-2 over Samantha Sorensen MAR
#3 Kenzie Schroeder IND lost 8-3 to Gracie Good MAR
#4 Addie Bailey IND lost 8-3 to Natalee Hartman MAR
#5 Avery Patton IND won 8-3 over Elise Mehaffy MAR
6 Courtney Kelly IND lost 8-2 to Kadia Cole MAR
Doubles results:
Indee # 1&2 players won 8-0 over Marion # 1&2
Indee # 3&4 players lost 8-2 to Marion # 3&4
ndee # 5&6 players lost 8-2 to Marion # 5&6
The girls will be busy the in the next few days. Indee girls play at Waverly for a tournament Saturday. Then the girls travel to Mount Vernon Monday, and Oelwein on Tuesday.