INDEPENDENCE – It was Parent Night and Senior Night in Independence on Thursday for the boys’ basketball program. Those involved in the program – freshmen through varsity – were recognized before the game, and eight seniors said goodbye as they played their final home game. Benton Community (8-13) was in town for the last game of the regular season.
The Mustangs have struggled to score points the last few games, but the boys came out with a lot of energy and competed. This was a two-point game at halftime, and the final score does not represent how well the Mustangs actually played. In the end, Indee lost this one by a score of 69-47.
It was a tale of two halves for the Mustangs. Indee led for most of the first half, ahead 12-9 after the first quarter, and built a five-point lead midway through the second frame. However, by the end of the first half, Benton had taken the lead, 23-21.
The Independence boys had to be feeling good about themselves heading into the break. After all, the last time these two teams played, Indee was down by 20 at the half.
In the third quarter, the Mustangs went cold. Nothing was falling for them, and Benton built a 11-point lead after three periods.
It didn’t get any better in the final frame, as Benton ran away with this one by outscoring the Mustangs by 11 points.
Ethan McCormick led the Mustangs with 13 points. Kaleb Lamphier scored 12, while Logan Schmitt added nine points and 11 rebounds. Blake Bartz contributed 6 points, and Cameron Rider had three. Bryce Weber and Kobe Beatty scored two each.
Next for the Mustangs
Independence starts postseason regional play on Monday night as they travel to Center Point to battle the Pointers for the third time this year. Game time is 8 p.m.
Youth Development
The boys’ basketball youth program was recognized at halftime of the game Thursday night. Boys in grades 4-8 were announced. The youth program has a great number of kids, a good sign for the future of Independence boys’ basketball.