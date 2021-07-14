NEVADA – The Independence Mustangs traveled to Nevada (2-22) for a single game on Saturday afternoon and came away with an 8-4 win.
Sophomore Keegan Palmer paced the Mustangs with 4 hits and knocked in 2 runs.
Senior Josh Struve got the spot start for the Mustangs and picked up the win. He went 2.1 innings of hitless baseball, giving up an unearned run and striking out 4 batters. Sophomore Keegan Palmer came on in relief and pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless ball, giving up just 3 hits. Junior Jake Sidles finished it off for the Mustangs, going 1.1 innings and allowing no hits on 3 walks and a few Mustang errors, striking out 3 batters.
M. Beatty-Jr SS 0-3 RBI SAC SB BB
T. McEnany-Jr LF 1-4 RUN BB
K. Schmitt-Jr C 1-3 RBI HBP CS
M. Johnson-So DH 1-4 RUN
K. Hupke-So 1B 2-4 2RUNS
J. Toale-Jr LF 1-1 RBI RUN BB
D. Hoover-Jr RF 1-4 RUN SB
K. Palmer-So P 4-4 2RBI SB
T. Weber-Fr 2B 0-3 HBP
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 1 3 0 4 0 0 0 8
Nevada 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 4
Vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
INDEPENDENCE – Waverly-Shell Rock (28-6) was in town on Monday night for a non-conference doubleheader.
Game 1
Walks and errors were keys to Waverly’s early 4-0 lead in the first game, but the Mustangs fought back and, in their last at-bat, they had guys on second and third, but a groundout ended the comeback bid and Waverly escaped with a 6-5 win.
Sophomore Korver Hupke got the start for the Mustangs and started off a little rocky, but settled in to go 3 strong innings, giving up 4 runs on only 4 hits (including a 2-run homer), 1 walk, and striking out 4 batters. Junior Teegan McEnany relieved Hupke in the fourth and went 3 innings, giving up 2 runs on 1 hit, walking 4, and striking out 4. Sophomore Keegan Palmer pitched 1 inning of relief, striking out 1 batter and giving up nothing.
M. Beatty-Jr SS 2-4 double 2RBI RUN SB
T. McEnany-Jr CF 0-3 BB
K. Schmitt-Jr C 2-4 RUN SB
M. Johnson-So DH 1-3 double RBI RUN
K. Hupke-So P 0-2 RBI SAC
T. Weber-Fr 2B 0-2 HBP
D. Hoover-Jr RF 2-3 double RBI RUN
K. Palmer-So 3B 0-2 SAC
J. Toale-Jr LF 0-2 RUN BB CS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
W-SR 2 0 2 1 1 0 0 6
Indee 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 5
Game 2
In the nightcap, the Mustangs faced one of Waverly-Shell-Rock’s best pitchers in junior Chance Key. Key was 5-1 on the season with a 3.42 ERA and a ton of strikeouts, but the Mustangs were not impressed and jumped all over Key in the third inning.
Junior Marcus Beatty was on the mound for the Mustangs and pitched well, giving up just 1 earned run on 2 hits, and 3 walks, in 3 strong innings. Senior Josh Struve is quietly having a great year on the mound. Struve relieved Beatty in the fourth inning and went 3.2 terrific innings, not allowing a run on only 4 hits, striking out 4. Sophomore closer Keegan Palmer retired the last batter for the save.
The Mustangs were in total control, but in Waverly-Shell Rock’s last at-bat, the defense got a tad sloppy, and the Go-Hawks loaded the bases, but Palmer came in and closed it out for a Mustang 5-1 win.
M. Beatty-Jr P 1-2 2RUNS 2BB
T. Weber-Fr 2B 1-3 RBI BB
K. Schmitt-Jr C 1-3 double 2RBI 2RUNS BB
M. Johnson-So DH 1-3 RBI HBP SB
K. Hupke-So 1B 0-3 SAC
T. McEnany-Jr CF 0-2 BB
D. Beatty-Fr PH 0-1
D. Hoover-Jr RF 0-2 RBI SAC
K. Palmer-So 3B 0-2 RUN BB
J. Toale-Jr LF 0-1 HBP
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
W-SR 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Indee 0 0 3 0 1 1 0 5
The Mustangs move to 25-13 on the season and will start postseason play on Friday night when they will host archrival West Delaware (17-19) at 7 p.m.