INDEPENDENCE – The Mount Vernon Mustangs (8-3) were in town on Tuesday night for a cross-division WaMaC Conference battle. The Mustangs beat the Mustangs in a battle of the Mustangs. Ok, the Mount Vernon Mustangs beat the Independence Mustangs by a score of 63-42.
This game was closer than the score entails. Indee competed pretty well in the first quarter and actually led this game at one point. But, the Mount Vernon Mustangs are a very good shooting team, led by senior Keaton Kutcher, who has committed to play basketball at the University of South Dakota next year.
Junior Sawyer Wendling had a career high 18 points, while junior Michael Kascel dropped in 11 points and had 5 rebounds. Junior Keegan Schmitt came off the bench and played well, scoring 5 points and bringing down 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Seniors Jesse Ludwig and Kobe Beatty each had 2 points. Beatty also had 3 assists.
1 2 3 4 T
Mount Vernon 18 17 16 12 63
Independence 14 10 14 4 42
The Independence Mustangs were back at home on Friday night hosting the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers (10-2). Indee will be traveling to Center Point-Urbana (6-7) on Tuesday for a rematch of a January 12 game won by the Stormin’ Pointers.