Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Indee bbb Sawyer Wendling 012321

Junior Sawyer Wendling had a career-high 18 points in the game against Mount Vernon on January 19. Independence would lose the contest, 63-42.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

INDEPENDENCE – The Mount Vernon Mustangs (8-3) were in town on Tuesday night for a cross-division WaMaC Conference battle. The Mustangs beat the Mustangs in a battle of the Mustangs. Ok, the Mount Vernon Mustangs beat the Independence Mustangs by a score of 63-42.

This game was closer than the score entails. Indee competed pretty well in the first quarter and actually led this game at one point. But, the Mount Vernon Mustangs are a very good shooting team, led by senior Keaton Kutcher, who has committed to play basketball at the University of South Dakota next year.

Junior Sawyer Wendling had a career high 18 points, while junior Michael Kascel dropped in 11 points and had 5 rebounds. Junior Keegan Schmitt came off the bench and played well, scoring 5 points and bringing down 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Seniors Jesse Ludwig and Kobe Beatty each had 2 points. Beatty also had 3 assists.

1 2 3 4 T

Mount Vernon 18 17 16 12 63

Independence 14 10 14 4 42

The Independence Mustangs were back at home on Friday night hosting the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers (10-2). Indee will be traveling to Center Point-Urbana (6-7) on Tuesday for a rematch of a January 12 game won by the Stormin’ Pointers.

Tags

Trending Food Videos