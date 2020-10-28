INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs were at home for a second round football playoff game against Iowa Falls-Alden (4-4) last Friday night and came away with a convincing 44-9 win to advance to a Sweet 16 matchup with the seventh-ranked Solon Spartans (6-2).
Although the Mustangs ran away in the second half, it was far from convincing in the first half of this game. Independence gave up a lot of yards – mostly on the ground. But the Mustang defense was tough when it needed to be and, after a Mustang opening drive that ended in an interception at the Iowa Falls’ 2-yard line, the Cadets marched 97 yards on 13 plays, down to the Mustang 1-yard line. The Cadets were held on 4th and goal, and the defense did their job.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of getting off the field on defense after the first drive of the game,” stated Head Coach Justin Putz. ”We did not tackle as well as we have in the past few weeks early on, but that improved as the game went on as well.”
The Mustangs took over at their own 1-yard line, and a direct snap to Marcus Beatty was sniffed out by the entire Iowa Falls defense and Beatty was tackled for a safety. Iowa Falls led 2-0 with 2:38 remaining in the first quarter.
Giving the ball right back to the Cadets was a major concern in my eyes, as we could not stop them on the previous drive, but the Mustang defense toughened up and, after a Cadet punt, the Mustangs took over on their own 9-yard line. Two plays later, the game moved to the second quarter with Independence down, 2-0.
Opening the second quarter, quarterback Mitch Johnson hit Marcus Beatty on a 12-yard out and Beatty raced 44 yards down to the Cadet 19-yard line. The Mustangs were looking at a 4th and 5 at the Cadet 14-yard line and the Mustangs were primed to go for it. A Mitch Johnson 14-yard pass to freshman tight end Brady McDonald ended in the end zone for a Mustang touchdown. The point after was blocked, and the Mustangs had their first lead of the game, 6-2, with 9:40 to play in the half.
The Mustangs kicked off and the Cadets went on a 12-play drive of their own, totaling 40 yards, but the defense stepped up and, on 4th and 10 from the Mustang 37-yard line, Jacob Sidles sacked Iowa Falls-Alden quarterback Sam Off for a 6-yard loss and a turnover on downs.
The Mustangs took 8 plays and overcame a couple of holding calls to score their next touchdown. Marcus Beatty hit Koby Beatty on an 8-yard strike with 2:25 left in the half. Wendling kicked the extra point, and the score was 13-2, Mustangs.
The Cadets fumbled the ball on their next possession, and Keegan Schmitt recovered on the Mustang 34-yard line with 50 seconds left in the half. Indee marched down to the Cadet 11-yard line, but had to settle for a Sawyer Wendling 28-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in the half.
How many times do you see it – the receiving team mishandles the kickoff and picks it up and runs it back for a touchdown? Well, that’s exactly what happened. Iowa Falls-Alden’s Blake Jenssen booted the kickoff and then picked up his own fumble and ran right up the middle for an 85-yard touchdown run, and the point after made it 16-9 at the half.
The Mustangs came out in the second half and dominated on both sides of the ball. The defense was outstanding, giving up only 108 total yards in the second half, and the offense scored on every possession to blow out Iowa Falls-Alden, 44-9.
“I thought the second half they did a great job of setting the tone and allowing us to get the momentum back after the kickoff return to end the first half,” added Coach Putz.
Sophomore quarterback Mitchell Johnson went 12 of 17 and threw for 174 yards and a career-high 4 touchdowns.
“Mitch Johnson did a nice job after his first throw was picked off,” said Putz. “Made some nice throws for the most part and hit some deep-shot plays that allowed us to be more explosive.”
Marcus Beatty rushed for 252 yards on 37 carries and a score, and added a touchdown toss for 8 yards to Koby Beatty. Wideout Koby Beatty continues to have an impressive senior campaign, catching 2 touchdowns on an 8-yarder and a 26-yarder.
Coach Putz added, “Marcus and Koby did a nice job of making plays for us.”
Freshman Brady McDonald had 3 catches and a 14-yard touchdown catch and run. Junior Teegan McAnany hauled in 2 catches for 19 yards. Junior Jake Sidles had one catch, but it was a big one – a 9-yard touchdown catch. Junior Sawyer Wendling secured 1 catch, and it was a toe-tapper in the end zone for a 6-yard score.
Coach Putz was quick to acknowledge his offensive line. “Our offensive line, especially the left side, with Tono Cornell and Korver Hupke, had their best game.”
Defensively, it looked a little concerning early, but these boys buckled down and did their job and put in an outstanding performance. Seniors Sam Gorman and Justin Wood each had a fumble recovery, while Gorman also intercepted a pass.
“Sam Gorman came up with a huge fumble recovery on a punt return and had an interception late in the game,” said Putz. “He was our special teams player of the week.”
Now we get into the REAL playoffs, and the Mustangs will travel to Solon on Friday night to take on the Spartans. This is the first-ever meeting between Independence and Solon on the gridiron. Solon is coming off of a runner-up finish in 2019, losing to Western Dubuque in the 3A final. Solon lost first two games of the season, but has won six in a row since, blowing out every opponent. Center Point-Urbana and Oelwein are the two common opponents this year. Solon beat CPU, 41-14, while the Mustangs beat CPU, 34-7. Solon beat Oelwein last week, 41-12, while the Mustangs beat Oelwein, 34-0.
Solon likes to run the ball. They don’t throw the ball much, only 87 times all year. Senior Ryan Jackson has 865 yards on 120 carries this year for a 7.2 yard average. They like to distribute the ball around to three different running backs, including sophomore quarterback Blake Timmons, who has 99 carries on the year for 548 yards, and junior Hayden Taylor has 69 carries for 488 yards. Receiving for the Spartans goes to pretty much one guy – senior Colton Hoffman, who has 23 catches for 524 yards and 9 touchdowns.
When asked what his thoughts were on Solon, Coach Putz added, “Solon has a lot of nice athletes. They are physical and can run the ball. They also do a good job of using play action and RPOs (run pass option) to attack you in the passing game.”
He continued, “We will have to play disciplined football and make the 1-on-1 plays on both offense and defense. We have to continue to take care of the football. It will be important to limit the penalties this week. I feel like we have had way too many touchdowns taken off the board due to penalties this year. We cannot afford that going forward.”
Tale of the Tape
Indee Solon
RECORDS 6-1 6-2
OFFENSE
Total Offense 383.1 364.5
Points/Gm 34 33.5
Rush yds/gm 227.7 255.5
pass yds/gm 155.4 109
DEFENSE
def pts/gm 15.2 12.8
run yds/gm 136.2 109
pass yds/gm 124.5 111.8
Opp record 21-36 34-32