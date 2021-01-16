Sports Director
INDEPENDENCE – There is no such thing as a “big lead” in the WaMaC Conference. This is probably the toughest conference in the state, and any team can beat anyone on any given night.
A 3-6 Center Point-Urbana team came to town on Tuesday night to battle the Mustangs, who are coming off a loss to Marion but otherwise have been playing pretty well.
The Mustangs jumped out to a quick start and led this game 13-9 at the end of the first quarter. Indee built on that lead, scoring 15 points in the second frame and taking a 28-16 halftime lead into the locker room.
“Our guys played one of the best first halves of basketball in my six-year tenure,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty, “unfortunately, in the WaMaC you have to play all four quarters to get a W.”
The Stormin’ Pointers came out in the third quarter and dominated on both ends of the floor. The Mustangs couldn’t stop Center Point-Urbana’s senior big man, Trey Johannes, as the Mustangs’ big man, Michael Kascel, battled foul trouble all night.
On the offensive side, the Mustangs couldn’t buy a basket and went stone cold. At one point in the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter, the Stormin’ Pointers went on an 18-0 run.
The boys were playing their hearts out, but nothing would go their way in the second half. Early in the fourth quarter, Kascel fouled out and Indee could not get any shots inside after that. CPU outscored the Mustangs 31-7 in the second half and went on to win this one, 47-35.
“Wouldn’t trade any of our guys for anyone else in the conference,” proclaimed Beatty. “We are still learning how to win, and we executed several sets and plays I drew up at timeouts, halftime, and quarter breaks down the stretch but, the ball just didn’t go in the hole in the second half.”
Stats were not readily available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
CPU 9 7 17 14 47
Indee 13 15 5 2 35
“Easy to second guess many things and point fingers in a loss like that,” concluded Beatty. “I’m just looking forward to getting back at it on Friday night at Benton Community. I’m sure our guys are as well.”
The Mustangs drop to 5-5 on the season and were back on the road on Friday night, traveling to Benton Community (0-11). The boys will be back home on “Paul Brown Court” Tuesday night when they host Mount Vernon (7-2).