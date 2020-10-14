It was a rough weekend for the Independence girls’ volleyball team as they went 1-2, but regrouped and got to full strength and won both first-round matches Monday night in the WaMaC Conference tournament. The Mustangs handled Benton Community, 2-0, then played high-powered, highly ranked Marion and beat them, 2-0.
STORY CITY – The Mustangs volleyball team traveled to Roland-Story last Saturday for a quad with Roland-Story, South Hardin, and Kuemper Catholic. Independence came away 1-2 on the day.
On a positive note, senior Brooke Beatty recorded her 1000th career dig. Congratulations to Brooke.
The Mustangs were without standout outside hitter Lexi Hearn, who is still nursing a sore shoulder, and defensive specialist Dakota Whitman, but the girls still showed up and, according to Head Coach Joe Schmitz, they played relatively well most of the day, battling hard.
The Mustangs opened up with Kuemper Catholic, and would come out and dominate the first set, 25-17, but would lose the next two sets, 25-20 and 15-12. The Mustangs played very well in most of this match, according to Coach Schmitz. He stated that Kuemper is traditionally one of the top teams in 3A. Kuemper would go 3-0 on the day and win the quad.
The Mustangs would ride an aggressive serving game to take the first set 25-17. In the second set, Kuemper would jump out to a 7-1 lead that Independence was not able to overcome, losing 20-25. In the deciding third set, Indee would hold a lead throughout before Kuemper would rally from a 9-11deficit to win, 15-12.
Coach Schmitz added that the girls played hard, but just couldn’t make the plays they needed at the end of the third set.
“We had a call go against us when it looked like we had opened up a 12-9 lead,” said Schmitz. “We then made a couple hitting errors that kept Kuemper’s run going.”
Senior Reese Martin had 11 kills, and junior Katie Henkes would have a nice front row game match with 9 kills as she continues to sub for the injured Hearn. Senior Hannah Johnson had 6 kills, and Bohlken had 4.
Defensively, Henkes had 18 digs, and scored an ace, while senior Brooke Beatty had 17 digs. Bohlken had 11 digs and 3 aces, and junior Elle Greiner had 8 digs and 1 ace. Martin had 2 aces, and Johnson added 1. Greiner had 32 assists in this match.
In the second match of the day, Independence faced Class 3A, No. 12 Roland-Story. This one got away from the Mustangs, and they were dominated in this one, 2-0 (17-25, 15-25).
“We were just not playing like ourselves in this match,” said Schmitz. “Roland-Story is a tall and talented team, but we just did not match their energy or execution in this match.”
Schmitz admitted that the girls were still reeling from the way the third set turned out against Kuemper, and just did not really get into any flow in this match at all. He added that the biggest area of concern was the defense.
“We were slow reacting, and we just were not playing well together as a team,” he said.
Bohlken led the team with 7 kills and added 7 digs. Henkes had 5 kills and 3 digs; and Martin had 4 kills and 1 ace. Johnson had 2 kills, 4 digs and 1 ace. Greiner added 17 assists, and Beatty came up with 10 digs.
The Mustangs ended their day with a convincing 2-0 win over South Hardin.
“Our defense did a nice job in this match,” said Schmitz. “South Hardin is a very scrappy team that always hustles after every ball. I was happy the way our girls matched their hustle, with some great defensive hustle of our own.”
Coach Schmitz said that he was able to get some of his kids in the match that had not seen much action throughout the day. Freshman Allison Kleve played very well and would collect 6 kills. Sophomore Madyson Ristvedt would see action as a middle hitter, and senior Shalaya Armstead had a nice serving run for the Mustangs in the first set.
Martin had 9 kills, 6 digs, and an ace. Bohlken also had 6 kills, while adding 8 digs. Beatty continues to be solid as the Mustangs libero, coming up with 10 digs. Johnson had 5 digs and an ace. Elle Greiner totaled 26 assists, 4 digs, and an ace.
There were a lot of great teams at this quad Saturday. All four have spent all or most of the season ranked in Class 2A and Class 3A.
INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang volleyball team bounced back nicely from a sub-par weekend and, when it gets to tournament time, it’s go time. The Mustangs were ready, healthy(er), and full strength in WaMaC Conference volleyball tournament pool play that began with Benton Community and Class 4A’s No. 7 Marion.
The first match would be with Benton, who actually took a set from the Mustangs just last Thursday, but the Mustangs would not surrender a set this time, winning 2-0 (Set 1: 21-12, Set 2: 21-16).
Kills: Reese Martin, 6; Grace Bohlken, 5; Lexi Hearn, 5; Shanna Kleve, 4
Digs: Brooke Beatty, 10; Grace Bohlken, 9; Elle Greiner, 8; Lexi Hearn, 8; Dakota Whitman, 5; Hannah Johnson, 2
Assists: Elle Greiner, 20
Team Hits: .514 hitting efficiency for the match
“I felt, offensively, we played very well in this match,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “We struggled at times with our serve receive game, and our floor defense was not as strong as we normally play. It was great to get Lexi Hearn back into the lineup after missing the weekend with a shoulder injury.”
In the second match Independence, would face WaMaC nemesis Marion. This would be a battle of two great teams, and both sets were very close. The difference for the Mustangs was that they were able to put the games away when they had the chance. Mustangs won 2-0 (Set 1: 21-16, Set 2: 21-18).
Kills: Lexi Hearn, 10; Grace Bohlken, 6; Reese Martin, 4
Assists: Elle Greiner, 19
Digs: Brooke Beatty, 10; Grace Bohlken, 9; Lexi Hearn, 8; Elle Greiner, 8; Dakota Whitman, 5
“Marion is a tough matchup for us with their size, but we did a great job with our floor defense in the match,” Schmitz. “We did a good job slowing down their big hitters with some timely blocks at the net.”
Hearn and Martin stepped up with some great blocks. Hannah Johnson and Shanna Kleve also got some good touches at the net.
“Our serving game also made a big difference from the first time we played Marion at the Columbus tournament,” said Schmitz. “We were able to get Marion out-of-system at times, which is crucial to slowing down their hitters.”
Coach also added that Lexi Hearn had a great match, and shows why she is so important to the team. Hearn had 10 kills, 8 digs and 2 blocks, and she finished the match off with an ace serve.
“She has a way of energizing the girls with her spirit, and she keeps the other girls loose on the court,” concluded Schmitz. “Hopefully, she will not have too much soreness in the shoulder as we look ahead to Thursday night.”
The Mustangs move to 22-6 on the season and will travel to Mount Vernon on Thursday for the next round of the WaMaC tournament, and will be in the championship bracket.