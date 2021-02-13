CENTER POINT-URBANA – A game that has been rescheduled two weeks ago, was finally played on Thursday night when the Mustangs traveled to Center-Point to take on the Stormin’ Pointers (9-11).
CPU jumped out to a big lead by halftime and that was enough stave off a good second half by the Mustangs and send Indee home with a 59-50 loss.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 11 11 14 14 50
Center Point-Urbana 17 18 12 12 59
“Started slow defensively and allowed to many comfortable looks from 3FG early,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty.
“Started our best scoring lineup last night as I felt we needed to score 55 to win,” added Coach Beatty, “With that lineup though I was unsure we could guard them early so I went with a 1-2-2 zone. Sorta back fired and easy to second guess.”
Coach Beatty also added that he thought they boys were engaged mentally and physically.
“We beat them in the second half; 28-24 and were right there several times in the stretch run,” continued Beatty, “but unfortunately they’d hit a 3-point field goal every time we’d get it to 6-, 7-, or 8-point deficit.”
CPU had 14 — 3 FGs and that was a large part of the difference and the other was we only had 16 rebounds.
“Proud of our guys and we made them uncomfortable the entire second half.” Concluded Coach Beatty, “We are really close and competing. CPU has become West Delaware of the 1990’s in regard to a heated rivalry. It’s becoming fun to be a part of.”
Coach Beatty also acknowledged that this team (Independence) has the second most wins in the last 11 years. Beatty says, “Most would be unaware of this stat but, I think it should be noted where we were as a program 6 years ago to where we are today. Progress takes time and commitment.”
No Stats were available come press time.
The Mustangs move to 8-10 on the year and were home on Friday night facing the Beckman Catholic Blazers (12-7). Look for this game in next week’s paper.
Independence will travel to West Delaware (9-10) on Monday and host the Cardinals of Maquoketa (6-12) next Tuesday night to end the regular season.