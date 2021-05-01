MANCHESTER — It was a tough day for the Mustangs last Saturday as they traveled to Manchester for a tournament and according to Coach Ryan Ruffcorn, “did not play their best”.
But Thursday night they were right back in Manchester and this time the boys came away with a nice win to redeem themselves. It was windy and firm conditions for the meet, but Coach Ruffcorn was happy with the way the boys bounced back.
Coach Ruffcorn recognized Kellen Howard as he continues his consistent rounds. Howard earned medalist honors with a 41. “Kellen has been a score throughout the year that has been very reliable,” said Coach Ruffcorn, “which helps my job as coach a lot.”
Coach Ruffcorn also acknowledges the play of Caleb Straw. “Very pleased with Caleb Straw and his runner-up honors shooting a 42,” added Coach Ruffcorn, “He did have an out of bounds on the card so could have been a bit better, but nice to see that overall score improving for him.”
Spencer Campbell and Sawyer Wendling both played their best rounds of the year and Coach Ruffcorn is happy with the way they are contributing. “Both are seemingly getting more confidence as we head into tournament play over the next couple of weeks,” said Ruffcorn, “The potential added depth from Spencer and Sawyer would be a big bonus in case of tie breaker situations.”
Freshman Kaden Kremer came away with co-meet medalist honors on the JV portion. “He has been striking the ball a lot more consistently over the last couple of weeks,” said Ruffcorn, “Been impressed with the improvement from the start of the season to now. Hopefully that continues with him along with some of our younger, more inexperienced guys over the summer.”
TEAM SCORE:
INDEE 179
WEST DEL 190
CPU 201
INDIVIDUAL SCORES:
Kellen Howard — 41
Caleb Straw — 42
Spencer Campbell — 47
Sawyer Wendling — 49
Caden Larson — 50
Alek Gruber — 50
The Mustangs will be in Williamsburg on Monday.