MARION — The Independence Boys Tennis team traveled to Marion on April 27 for a WaMaC Conference Tennis Meet.
Marion beat Independence on April 8th by a score of 6-0 (shortened by inclement weather). This time around the Mustangs were a lot better, losing 7-2.
Coach Schmitz also noted that the Mustangs improved in almost every phase of their games compared to the match played (against Marion) on April 8 in Independence.
The Mustangs only won 15 games on April 8th, but the Mustangs have improved and in Tuesday’s match, the Mustangs would win 42 games.
The Mustangs gained victories by Freshmen Zach Jimmerson and Brandon Yoder in Single’s play to highlight the evening of play. “Both Zach and Brandon did a good job of staying focused throughout their long matches,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz.
“We are making progress, and the boys continue to have great attitudes and effort on the courts,” added Coach Schmitz.
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed loses to Seth Blackford 2-10
2.) Hunter Johnson loses to Tanner Shindelar 0-10
3.) Aiden Anderson loses to Micah Steen 3-10
4.) Kaleb Penner loses to Jay Dunlavey 3-10
5.) Zach Jimmerson defeats Donny Long 10-7
6.) Brandon Yoder defeats Drew Foster 11-9
Doubles:
1.) Nolan Reed/Hunter Johnson lose to Seth Blackford/Tanner Shindelar 0-10
2.) Aiden Anderson/Kaleb Penner lose to Micah Steen/Jay Dunlavey 5-10
3.) Zach Jimmerson/Brandon Yoder lose to Donny Long/Drew Foster 8-10
The Mustangs hosted South Tama on April 29th at the Independence Junior/Senior High School. Look for that matchup review in Wednesday’s paper.