INDEPENDENCE — The Mustangs were home for the first time this season hosting the Independence Boys Invitational on Thursday night. Indee would win the over-all team points race with an impressive 216 total points.
The Mustangs were champions in several events, including Jake Sidles winning again in the Shot Put and Discus. Isaac Wilcox finished first in the Long Jump with a 18-01.05.
Other Champions:
800M SMR:
- Carter Straw, Brady Kohrs, Keegan Schmitt & Marcus Beatty
400M SHUTTLE HURDLES:
- Josh Beatty, Isaac Wilcox, Carter Straw & Brady Kohrs
100M DASH:
- Marcus Beatty 11.67
4x200M RELAY:
- Keegan Schmitt, Brady McDonald, Jackson Toale & Marcus Beatty
110M HURDLES:
- Brady Kohrs 16.38
200M DASH:
- Marcus Beatty 23.48
400M HURDLES:
- Carter Straw 1:00.72
4x400M RELAY:
- Keegan Schmitt, Cameron Kreins, Jackson Toale & Brady McDonald
TEAM SCORES:
Independence 216
Maquoketa Valley 142
Starmont 98
East Buchanan 49
The Mustangs will be back in action at Jesup on Tuesday
*stats by Shannon Event Timings