SHELLSBURG – Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg was the site of the WaMaC Conference SuperMeet on Monday morning. Solon would come away with the WaMaC championship, but the Independence boys would shoot a 325 to take home the bronze.
Junior Caden Larson would fire a 76, just 4 strokes off the lead, finishing in fifth place to earn all-conference status.
“I was proud of the boys and their third-place finish in the WaMaC SuperMeet yesterday,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn. “The WaMaC continues to be one of the tougher conferences in the state, and to finish near the top is quite the accomplishment.”
Senior Caleb Straw placed 14th overall, shooting an 80, earning second-team honors.
Junior Alek Gruber had a good day, shooting an 84 for 27th, and junior Kellen Howard came in with an 85 and a 29th-place finish.
“There are some holes out there that we emphasized playing smart on, which we did a really good job of,” added Coach Ruffcorn. “Our short game continues to improve, and we will work on that more this week.”
TEAM SCORES
1. Solon, 317
2. Beckman, 320
3. Independence, 325
4. Mount Vernon, 336
5. Clear Creek-Amana, 338
6. Center Point-Urbana, 338
7. Williamsburg, 340
8. Maquoketa, 340
9. Vinton-Shellsburg, 340
10. Marion, 354
11. West Delaware, 355
12. Benton, 357
13. South Tama, 362
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
5. Caden Larson, 76
14. Caleb Straw, 80
27. Alek Gruber, 84
29. Kellen Howard, 85
61. Spencer Campbell, 98
72. Sawyer Wendling, 109
The Mustangs were only eight strokes behind Solon, who has been consistently at the top of 3A this year.
Coach Ruffcorn said, “We are looking forward to going to sectionals on Friday at Pin Oak in Manchester.”