Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Indee boys golf 051221

Indee boys finished 3rd at the WaMaC SuperMeet

 Courtesy photo

SHELLSBURG – Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg was the site of the WaMaC Conference SuperMeet on Monday morning. Solon would come away with the WaMaC championship, but the Independence boys would shoot a 325 to take home the bronze.

Junior Caden Larson would fire a 76, just 4 strokes off the lead, finishing in fifth place to earn all-conference status.

“I was proud of the boys and their third-place finish in the WaMaC SuperMeet yesterday,” said Head Coach Ryan Ruffcorn. “The WaMaC continues to be one of the tougher conferences in the state, and to finish near the top is quite the accomplishment.”

Senior Caleb Straw placed 14th overall, shooting an 80, earning second-team honors.

Junior Alek Gruber had a good day, shooting an 84 for 27th, and junior Kellen Howard came in with an 85 and a 29th-place finish.

“There are some holes out there that we emphasized playing smart on, which we did a really good job of,” added Coach Ruffcorn. “Our short game continues to improve, and we will work on that more this week.”

TEAM SCORES

1. Solon, 317

2. Beckman, 320

3. Independence, 325

4. Mount Vernon, 336

5. Clear Creek-Amana, 338

6. Center Point-Urbana, 338

7. Williamsburg, 340

8. Maquoketa, 340

9. Vinton-Shellsburg, 340

10. Marion, 354

11. West Delaware, 355

12. Benton, 357

13. South Tama, 362

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

5. Caden Larson, 76

14. Caleb Straw, 80

27. Alek Gruber, 84

29. Kellen Howard, 85

61. Spencer Campbell, 98

72. Sawyer Wendling, 109

The Mustangs were only eight strokes behind Solon, who has been consistently at the top of 3A this year.

Coach Ruffcorn said, “We are looking forward to going to sectionals on Friday at Pin Oak in Manchester.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos