DES MOINES — The Independence Mustangs wrestlers competed in the State Duals Tournament on Wednesday in Des Moines.
Independence would finish fourth after a long day of battles with the best high school teams in the state.
The Mustangs would draw the fifth seed and take on the fourth seeded Assumption, Davenport in the first round. Indee fell behind 24-6 early but make it up late winning the last 7 matches to win 44-24.
5. Independence defeated 4. Assumption, Davenport 44-24
- 106 — Kaden Kremer (5. Independence) over Derrick Bass (4. Assumption, Davenport) Inj 0:00
- 113 — Kale Wieland (5. Independence) over Peyton Pilgrim (4. Assumption, Davenport) Fall 0:59
- 120 — Luke Johnson (5. Independence) over Mike Kersten (4. Assumption, Davenport) Maj 19-6
- 126 — Carter Straw (5. Independence) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 132 — Brandon O‘Brien (5. Independence) over Colton Pilgrim (4. Assumption, Davenport) Fall 3:57
- 138 — Isaiah Weber (5. Independence) over Michael Macias (4. Assumption, Davenport) Dec 7-1
- 145 — Parker Foley (4. Assumption, Davenport) over Tyler Trumblee (5. Independence) Dec 1-0
- 152 — Parker Terronez (4. Assumption, Davenport) over Teegan McEnany (5. Independence) Fall 3:29
- 160 — Allen Catour (4. Assumption, Davenport) over Caden Larson (5. Independence) Fall 0:50
- 170 — Logan Schimanski (4. Assumption, Davenport) over Mitch Johnson (5. Independence) UTB 12-10
- 182 — Marcus Beatty (5. Independence) over John Argo (4. Assumption, Davenport) Dec 3-1
- 195 — aiden morgan (4. Assumption, Davenport) over Brady McDonald (5. Independence) Fall 2:40
- 220 — Korver Hupke (5. Independence) over Chase Diaz (4. Assumption, Davenport) Maj 14-5
- 285 — Jake Sidles (5. Independence) over Joe Turner (4. Assumption, Davenport) Fall 2:00
In the semifinals Independence would face WaMaC nemesis, West Delaware and this got out of hand early with West Delaware winning 61-12.
1. West Delaware, Manchester defeated 5. Independence 61-12
- 106 — Kaden Kremer (5. Independence) over Brayden Maury (1. West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 3:04
- 113 — Robinson Martinez (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Logan Schachterle (5. Independence) Fall 1:24
- 120 — Carson Turnis (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Luke Johnson (5. Independence) SV-1 10-8
- 126 — Blake Engel (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Ryan Eddy (5. Independence) Maj 10-0
- 132 — Tyger Vaske (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Carson Cameron (5. Independence) Fall 1:11
- 138 — Caleb Straw (5. Independence) over Carter Klein (1. West Delaware, Manchester) Fall 1:05
- 145 — Logan Peyton (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Tyler Trumblee (5. Independence) Fall 0:17
- 152 — Jadyn Peyton (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Teegan McEnany (5. Independence) Fall 1:44
- 160 — Isaac Fettkether (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Mitch Johnson (5. Independence) Dec 3-1
- 170 — Jared Voss (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Justin Wood (5. Independence) Fall 1:37
- 182 — Cael Meyer (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Marcus Beatty (5. Independence) Fall 2:17
- 195 — Wyatt Voelker (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Brady McDonald (5. Independence) Fall 3:09
- 220 — Christian Nunley (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Korver Hupke (5. Independence) Dec 8-1
- 285 — Carson Petlon (1. West Delaware, Manchester) over Tono Cornell (5. Independence) Fall 1:07
In the third place match the Mustangs would battle the number 3 seeded Osage team. Osage jumped out to a big lead, but Indee would rally late to pull it to within 30-22 with the Mustangs two #1 ranked boys coming up in
But this would not be easy for O’Brien as he would face the #2 ranked wrestler, Averee Abben. O’Brien jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but Abben tied it up at 4. O’Brien would get a takedown with about 30 seconds left and Abben would get to his feet for an escape with five seconds left as they both road out of bounds. Five seconds left and all O’Brien had to do was stay away from Abben, which was his plan and as the whistle blew, O’Brien ran from Abben and tried to stay away from him. Abben cornered O’Brien and shot in for the takedown, grabbing both legs and wrestling him to the ground. According to the referee, all this happened within 5 seconds and Abben would win 8-7.
I am trying so hard to keep my opinion out of my articles now-a-days, but there is no way that all this happened in 5 seconds. I’d have to see the replay. These two exceptional wrestlers will hopefully meet up again on Saturday night. Independence would fall to Osage by the score of 39-28.
3. Osage defeated 5. Independence 39-28
- 152 — Joey Potter (3. Osage) over Teegan McEnany (5. Independence) Fall 1:49
- 160 — Mitch Johnson (5. Independence) over Brody Wolf (3. Osage) Fall 3:08
- 170 — Colin Muller (3. Osage) over Caden Larson (5. Independence) Fall 1:06
- 182 — Spencer Mooberry (3. Osage) over Justin Wood (5. Independence) Fall 1:17
- 195 — Marcus Beatty (5. Independence) over Keaton Muller (3. Osage) Dec 9-4
- 220 — Barrett Muller (3. Osage) over Korver Hupke (5. Independence) Dec 8-4
- 285 — Cole Jeffries (3. Osage) over Jake Sidles (5. Independence) Fall 2:46
- 106 — Kaden Kremer (5. Independence) over Darren Adams (3. Osage) Fall 1:01
- 113 — Tucker Stangel (3. Osage) over Kale Wieland (5. Independence) Dec 14-8
- 120 — Luke Johnson (5. Independence) over Garrett Tusler (3. Osage) Maj 15-5
- 126 — Carter Straw (5. Independence) over Spencer Adams (3. Osage) Dec 7-3
- 132 — Averee Abben (3. Osage) over Brandon O‘Brien (5. Independence) Dec 8-7
- 138 — Isaiah Weber (5. Independence) over Max Gast (3. Osage) Fall 0:29
- 145