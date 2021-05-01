TIFFIN — The Independence Mustangs girls soccer team traveled down to Clear Creek-Amana High School on Tuesday night for a WaMaC matchup with the Clippers (5-0).
The Clear Creek-Amana team is undefeated and sitting No. 8 in Class 2A, but they got all they could handle from the stouthearted Mustangs.
Independence would lead this game early and take a 3-1 lead into halftime. At the end of regulation, this game would be tied, and it headed into overtime. The Clippers clipped the Mustangs with a goal in overtime to win this game, 4-3.
“Definitely our best effort of the year against a top team in the state,’ said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “The girls played their hearts out and just came up short in overtime.”
Freshman Easten Miller scored two goals and senior Sam Yexley scored on a long-distance set piece. Freshman Summer Anderson was making her very first start at goalkeeper and Coach Conaway added that she did an outstanding job.
1 2 OT T
Independence 3 0 0 3
Clear Creek-Amana 1 2 1 4
The Mustangs are 2-4 in the conference and 2-6 over-all but playing their best soccer of the season. The girls hosted Marion (4-3) on Friday night. Stats were unavailable come press time but look for this game synopsis in Wednesday’s paper.
On Tuesday, May 4, the Mustangs will be back on Lyle Lienbaugh Field to take on the Benton Bobcats (3-3)