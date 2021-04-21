VAN HORNE – The Independence girls’ and boys’ track teams traveled to Benton Community last Thursday for the Bobcats Co-Ed Invite.
Junior Alyssa Larson continues to have a great track season. In Van Horne, she had two individual wins in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. Larson has qualified for the Drake Relays in Des Moines this Thursday in the 400-meter dash.
The Independence boys’ team finished a very respectable second in this star-studded track meet. Independence has been fantastic in the 800-meter sprint medley relay all year, and they continued on Thursday with another win. Carter Straw, Brady Kohrs, Keegan Schmitt, and Marcus Beatty won with a time of 1:39.83.
Cameron Kreins was the Mustangs’ 800-meter champion with a time of 2:09:44.
GIRLS’ OVERALL TEAM POINTS (14 TEAMS)
Cedar Rapids Prairie 146
Williamsburg 102
Vinton-Shellsburg 82
CPU 72
Mount Vernon 61.5
Independence 61
GIRLS’ RESULTS
Long Jump
2. Dakota Whitman IND. 15-2.5
Shot Put
17. Megan Maki IND. 24-8
20. Talia Wolf IND. 23-11
Discus
11. Lauren Troutman IND. 83-2.5
22. Megan Maki IND. 58-6
800M Sprint Medley Relay
2. IND: Karsyn Nichols, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer, Alyssa Larson 1:55.95
Shuttle Hurdle Relay
8. IND: Mackenzie Christian, Sydney Schwartz, Alison Trimble, Natalie Doyle 1:20.29
100M Dash
3. Melody Kremer IND. 13.43
1600M Distance Medley Relay
6. IND: Dakota Whitman, Gabby Toale, Bella Ressler, Mackenzie Christian 4:59.79
400M Dash
1. Alyssa Larson IND: 59.99
4. Marleigh Louvar IND: 1:06.02
4x200M Relay
13. IND: Brooke Beatty, Karsyn Nichols, Ava Cain, Gabby Toale 2:05.87
100M Hurdles
16. Alison Trimble IND. 19.44
20. Natalie Doyle IND. 19.99
800M Run
5. Marleigh Louvar IND. 2:37.88
200M Dash
1. Alyssa Larson IND. 27.22
13. Melody Kremer IND. 30.15
400M Hurdles
10. Sydney Schwartz IND. 1:21.63
14. Alison Trimble IND. 1:24.78
1500M Run
18. Emma Havlovick IND. 7:05.32
19. Ashlyn Martin IND. 7:06.53
4x100M Relay
11. IND: Brooke Beatty, Karsyn Nichols, Ava Cain, Gabby Toale 58.49
4x400 Relay
4. IND: Alyssa Larson, Dakota Whitman, Bella Ressler, Melody Kremer 4:18.47
BOYS’ OVERALL TEAM POINTS (15 TEAMS)
Benton Community 128
Independence 104
CPU 79
Williamsburg 69.5
Mount Vernon 67
Union La Porte 58
High Jump
4. Brady Kohrs IND: 5-6
Long Jump
6. Isaac Wilcox IND: 17-8
11. Ryan Bowers IND: 17-0.75
Shot Put
2. Jake Sidles IND: 47-0.5
5. Korver Hupke IND: 41.7
Discus
1. Jake Sidles IND: 138-3
2. Zach Sidles IND: 137-1.5
800M Sprint Medley Relay
Carter Straw, Brady Kohrs, Keegan Schmitt, Marcus Beatty 1:39.83
4x800M Relay
10. IND: Robert Hansen, Adam Fish, Ryan Goldenstein, Kyle Justason 10:26.13
Shuttle Hurdle Relay
4. IND: Josh Beatty, Isaac Wilcox, Carter Straw, Brady Kohrs 1:09.76
100M Dash
4. Marcus Beatty IND: 11.39
9. Brady McDonald IND: 11.86
1600M Distance Medley Relay
5. IND: Drew Beatty, Caleb Weber, Dalton Hoover, Cameron Kreins 4:03.74
400M Dash
9. Robert Hansen IND: 59.46
18. Zach Sidles IND: 1:02.54
4x200M Relay
5. IND: Keegan Schmitt, Brady McDonald, Jackson Toale, Ryan Bowers 1:40.60
110M Hurdles
3. Isaac Wilcox IND: 17.26
13. Brady Kohrs IND: 20.23
800M Run
1. Cameron Kreins IND: 2:09.44
10. Robert Hansen IND: 2:23.38
200M Dash
3. Marcus Beatty IND: 23.77
6. Keegan Schmitt IND: 24.30
400M Hurdles
5. Carter Straw IND: 1:02.34
16. Isaac Wilcox IND: 1:12.40
1600M Run
19. Matt Tudor IND: 6:16.61
4x100M Relay
11. IND: Drew Beatty, Jackson Toale, Caleb Weber, Hunter McBride 49.92
The boys’ track meet at Oelwein and the girls’ track meet at New Hampton were both cancelled on Monday, probably due to cold weather.