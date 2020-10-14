COGGON – Independence Cross Country team ran in the North Linn Invitational and came away with a few personal records.
TEAM FINAL
STANDINGS-GIRLS:
Solon 52
Williamsburg 80
Tipton 95
Benton 148
Iowa City Regina 150
Marion 154
Starmont 168
Hudson 169
North Linn 214
Washington 269
Independence 284
Grundy Center 369
INDIVIDUAL
FINALS-GIRLS:
23. Marleigh Louvar, 20:49.3
37. Alyssa Larson, 21:31.5
73. Laura Smith, 25:30.3
75. Bella Ressler, 26:03.4
76. Melody Kremer, 26:30.1
77. Ashlyn Martin, 27:43.4
TEAM FINAL
STANDING-BOYS:
Solon 45
Marion 47
Tipton 94
Williamsburg 145
Maquoketa Valley 166
Grundy Center 181
Hudson 200
Benton 238
Washington 239
Clayton Ridge 275
Iowa City Regina 278
Starmont 283
North Linn 306
Isaac Newton Chri 376
Independence 420
Midland 454
INDIVIDUAL
FINALS-BOYS
72. Ryan Eddy, 19:21.1
74. Kale Weiland, 19:30.9
86. Robert Hansen, 19:51.0
87. Blake Gates, 19:59.2
101. Matt Tudor, 22:05.4
104. Isaac Wilcox, 22:43.1
Next up for the Indee Cross Country teams; they will travel to Williamsburg on Thursday for the WaMaC meet.