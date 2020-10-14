Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

COGGON – Independence Cross Country team ran in the North Linn Invitational and came away with a few personal records.

TEAM FINAL

STANDINGS-GIRLS:

Solon 52

Williamsburg 80

Tipton 95

Benton 148

Iowa City Regina 150

Marion 154

Starmont 168

Hudson 169

North Linn 214

Washington 269

Independence 284

Grundy Center 369

INDIVIDUAL

FINALS-GIRLS:

23. Marleigh Louvar, 20:49.3

37. Alyssa Larson, 21:31.5

73. Laura Smith, 25:30.3

75. Bella Ressler, 26:03.4

76. Melody Kremer, 26:30.1

77. Ashlyn Martin, 27:43.4

TEAM FINAL

STANDING-BOYS:

Solon 45

Marion 47

Tipton 94

Williamsburg 145

Maquoketa Valley 166

Grundy Center 181

Hudson 200

Benton 238

Washington 239

Clayton Ridge 275

Iowa City Regina 278

Starmont 283

North Linn 306

Isaac Newton Chri 376

Independence 420

Midland 454

INDIVIDUAL

FINALS-BOYS

72. Ryan Eddy, 19:21.1

74. Kale Weiland, 19:30.9

86. Robert Hansen, 19:51.0

87. Blake Gates, 19:59.2

101. Matt Tudor, 22:05.4

104. Isaac Wilcox, 22:43.1

Next up for the Indee Cross Country teams; they will travel to Williamsburg on Thursday for the WaMaC meet.