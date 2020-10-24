WAVERLY – The Independence Mustang cross country team traveled to Waverly on Wednesday afternoon to run in the state qualifying meet. The Mustangs did not qualify anyone to run in next week’s state meet, but the team is young and the future looks bright for both the girls’ and the boys’ teams.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS – GIRLS
34 LARSON, Alyssa, JR Independence 21:30.90
35 LOUVAR, Marleigh, SO Independence 21:50:55
67 SMITH, Laura, JR Independence 24:54.18
69 RESSLER, Bella, SO Independence 25:10.39
71 KREMER, Melody, JR Independence 25:29.64
80 MARTIN, Ashlyn, JR Independence 27:06.90
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS – BOYS
57 KRIENS, Cameron, JR Independence 18:51.91
61 WEILAND, Kale, SO Independence 18:56.40
72 EDDY, Ryan, SR Independence 19:22.57
77 HANSEN, Robert, JR Independence 19:45.96
79 GATES, Blake, FR Independence 19:54.01
85 TUDOR, Matt, JR Independence 20:50.72
88 HOMAN, Carter, FR Independence 21:40.15
Stats courtesy of Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross Country (IATC).