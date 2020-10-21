INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs hosted Roland-Story in the first round of the 2020 high school football playoffs on Friday and looked extremely good in cruising to a 50-8 win and advancing to the next round. This was the first-ever meeting between the Mustangs and the Norseman.
This was the Beatty show. I know what you’re thinking – Marcus Beatty must have went off. Well he did, but I was referring to senior wide receiver and defensive back Koby Beatty, who had a terrific game on the offensive and defensive sides. Koby scored on two touchdown receptions and picked off a Norseman pass at the Mustang 15-yard line and weaved through traffic, running from one side of the field to the other side all the way down to the Roland-Story 13-yard line before getting caught from behind, probably covering 120 total yards on the play. Koby then capped off the drive, scoring two plays later on a 9-yard slant pattern from quarterback Mitch Johnson, with a perfect pass, and a 22-0 lead (after the Sawyer Wendling extra point).
The Mustangs’ next drive started at their own 34-yard line. After a Marcus Beatty 24-yard run, Johnson launched a perfect pass down the left sideline to a streaking Koby Beatty, who made a terrific back-shoulder catch and carried his defender into the end zone for a 40-yard score and a 29-0 lead with 4 seconds left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Norsemen started their drive at their own 11-yard line and, two plays later, Koby Beatty recovered a fumble at the 39-yard line.
This one was over by halftime. It was 43-0 and a continuous clock starting the second half.
So my game ball goes to Koby, but the entire team played great and seem to be hitting stride at the right time. Marcus Beatty carried the ball 22 times for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns. Mitch Johnson was 6/6 for 97 yards and 3 touchdown passes.
1 2 3 4 T
Independence 29 14 7 0 50
Roland-Story 0 0 0 8 8
The Mustangs will be back at home on Friday night when they will host the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets (4-4). The Cadets have a 1,000-yard rusher in senior Karson Sharar (1,035 yards). Their senior quarterback has thrown for 1,107 yards this season on 150 attempts, with 7 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. The only common opponent is New Hampton. Iowa Falls-Alden defeated the Chickasaws on September 4, 21-20. Independence defeated the Chickasaws on October 9, 12-7.
Tale of the Tape vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Indee IF-A
RECORDS 5-1 4-4
OFFENSE
Total Offense 374.5 367.6
Points/Game 32.3 21.3
run yds/gm 223.5 217.75
pass yds/gm 151 149.8
DEFENSE
Defense/pts 16.3 21.3
run yds/gm 132 148
pass yds/gm 126 179