DUBUQUE – The Mustangs went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in 3A Tuesday night when they traveled to Wahlert Catholic for a single game. Independence and Wahlert Catholic are in the same substate this postseason, so I’m assuming both teams weren’t eager to show the other team their best. With that said, neither team wanted to lose, and this came right down to the end.
With the Mustangs leading 5-2 in the fourth, the Golden Eagles scored 2 runs in each of the next three innings. The score was tied at 6 in the sixth inning, but Wahlert Catholic scored a pair in the bottom of the inning to take an 8-6 lead, and held on for the win.
Sophomore Keegan Palmer, making just his second start of the year, went 2.2 innings, allowing just 2 runs (1 earned) on 2 hits, striking out 3 batters. After Palmer, Indee threw out a slew of pitchers, each throwing a small number of pitches. Junior Keegan Schmitt got the loss in relief.
Offensively, the Mustangs were good, pounding out 12 hits, but could only muster 6 runs.
Junior shortstop Marcus Beatty had a 2-run bomb, and Schmitt stayed hot, going 4 for 4, including a triple, stealing a base, and scoring 2 runs. Sophomore Mitch Johnson went 1 for 3 and drove in 2 runs, while freshman Trey Weber added 2 hits in 4 at-bats with 2 RBI and a stolen base. Junior Dalton Hoover had 2 singles and walked, scoring 1 run. Freshman Drew Beatty had a walk and stole a base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 1 0 2 2 0 1 0 6
Dubuque Wahlert 1 0 1 2 2 2 0 8
Vs. West Delaware
INDEPENDENCE – Arch rival West Delaware was in town for a WaMaC doubleheader on Thursday night, July 8, and the Mustangs would take both games, 2-1 and 9-3. With the wins, the Mustangs clinched the WaMaC West championship.
It was Senior Night with a trio of Mustangs seniors being recognized. Ryan Eddy, Ryan Bowers, and Josh Struve honored between games.
Game 1
It took 8 innings in Game 1 to decide a winner, and the Mustangs would declare victory on a Keegan Schmitt single that scored Marcus Beatty from second base.
The pitching was outstanding on both sides as they dueled for 7 innings before giving up the ball to relievers. West Delaware’s Conner Funk went 7 innings, allowing just 3 Mustang hits, while Indee’s Teegan McEnany went 6 strong, scattering just 5 hits.
In the end, the Mustangs had the better reliever. Senior Josh Struve, who has been tough on hitters all year, came in for 2 innings of relief and allowed just 3 hits and no runs.
Junior Marcus Beatty had 2 hits in the game, including a double, and a stolen base. Schmitt went 1 for 4, but that 1 hit drove in the winning run. Mitch Johnson was 1 for 3, while Junior Jackson Toale got the start in left field and made the most of it, going 1 for 2. Trey Weber was 1 for 3.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
WD 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Indee 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2
Game 2
The bats came to life in the nightcap for the Mustangs. They had 10 hits, and this game was never in doubt as the Mustangs would sweep the Hawks.
Keegan Schmitt got back to his hitting ways, pounding out 4 hits of his own, including a double. Schmitt knocked in 2 runs, stole 2 bases, and scored 2 runs. Pretty good night for the junior backstop. Teegan McEnany had a good game at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. Mitch Johnson was 1 for 2, stealing 2 bases and driving in a run. Junior Dalton Hoover had a hit in 3 at-bats, with an RBI, and Jackson Toale went 1 for 2, scoring a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
WD 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
Indee 3 1 0 0 3 2 0 9
It doesn’t get any easier for the Mustangs, as they traveled to Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Gilbert on Friday night, and they head to Nevada on Saturday. Look for analysis of these games in next Wednesday’s sports section.