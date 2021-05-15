SOLON – The Independence Mustang boys’ soccer team dropped to 3-8 on the season with a 3-1 defeat to 1A’s No. 6 ranked Solon (11-3).
Senior Ryan Eddy scored the lone goal for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs continue to battle every night, but just can’t seem to get over the hump and get that signature win they are looking for. “We just had one of those days where we just couldn’t connect a pass from the back to the front,” said Head Coach Nate Whited, “It’s one of those weird things. You work on it every single day, and yet some days we just can’t do it.”
The Mustangs effort is there and Coach Whited see’s and understands that. “We play really hard, but it seems like every time we just needed one more pass,” added Coach Whited, “something happened and everything broke down. Can’t discredit anyone’s effort.”
Give credit to the Solon team, as they are very good and played very well. “It’s one of the oldest adages in the game of soccer,” continues Whited, “the more simple you play, the more brilliant you play.” Solon played a very simple game and all their connections were right on point.
Soccer is not only a game of speed and quickness, but Coach Whited points out that the game is also a game of mental toughness and discipline. “I think Tuesday we were feeling the effects of a long season, said Coach Whited, “We had a couple kids under the weather, it was a long bus ride and we just didn’t feel that disciplined decisiveness...not excluding the coaches.”
1 2 T
Indee 0 1 1
Solon 1 2 3
Friday night is a great opportunity for the Mustangs to get back in the “win” column when they travel to arch rival West Delaware (0-11). The boys will host a very good North Fayette Valley team (10-3) on Saturday, May 15 (today), at 11 a.m. Get out and support these boys.