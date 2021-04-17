MOUNT VERNON – The Independence Mustang girls’ soccer team has been struggling as of late due to the fact that they were hit hard by the injury bug. Head Coach Shawn Conaway says that there has been a lot of injuries, and the goalkeeper position has been an injury spot as of late.
The Independence squad traveled to Mount Vernon on Tuesday and battled hard but lost to the Mount Vernon Mustangs, 10-0.
“Mount Vernon is a very talented, well-coached team,” said Coach Conaway. “We will keep working hard and grow as a team. Right now, getting healthy is priority one. We will bounce back.”
1 2 T
Independence 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 10 0 10
The Mustangs drop to 1-3 on the young season. The girls were back at home on Friday night, hosting the South Tama Trojans (0-2). Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for game stats and analysis next week.