INDEPENDENCE – The Indee softball team was back at home on Monday night for a WaMaC interleague game against the Maquoketa Cardinals (8-8).
Game 1
The Mustangs kept this game close for 5 innings, but a 6-run sixth propelled the Cardinals to an 11-2 win.
Freshman Allison Kleve was in the circle for the Mustangs, and was pretty good, scattering 6 hits over 5 innings, striking out 4, and giving up only 2 earned runs. Kleve was pulled in the sixth, and the game got out of hand from there.
Six Mustang errors were uncommon for a team that has been pretty solid defensively as of late.
Bella Louvar went 1 for 4 and stole a base, while Dakota Whitman was 1 for 3 with a triple, and scored a run. Jordin Derr added a hit in 3 at-bats, knocked in 1 run, and scored a run.
Addi Bailey had an RBI single, and Rachel Eddy drove in a run with a single. Allison Kleve was 1 for 3.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Maquoketa 1 1 0 0 2 6 1 11
Indee 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2
Game 2
The Mustangs were much better offensively in Game 2, knocking out 12 hits and scoring 10 runs, but it wasn’t enough. The defense let the Cardinals off the hook with 9 errors, and the Mustangs fell, 14-10.
Junior Shanna Kleve got the start on the mound for the Mustangs, and scattered 7 hits over 6.1 innings of work. Kleve struck out 3, walked 2, and gave up 9 runs, but none of them were earned.
Bella Louvar was 1 for 5, while Dakota Whitman was 2 for 5, including a double, stealing a base, scoring a run, and knocking in a run. Jordin Derr had a single in 4 at-bats and scored a run. Addi Bailey was 1 for 2 and had 1 RBI. Brooke Beatty had a nice game, going 2 for 4, scoring twice, and knocking in 1 run. Marleigh Louvar was 1 for 3, including a double, and drove in 2 runs.
Allison Kleve was 1 for 4, scoring a run, and had 1 RBI. Leah House drove in 2 runs on a single, while Natalie Doyle was 2 for 4.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Maquoketa 0 4 0 0 5 5 0 14
Indee 0 3 4 2 1 0 0 10
“Not a great night for us,” said Head Coach Jordon Pilcher. “It was hard to watch us go backwards a bit from the weekend.”
Vs. South Tama
The girls had a chance to bounce back on Thursday night when they traveled to South Tama High School to take on the Trojans (3-20) in a WaMaC double-header. Bounce back they certainly did scoring 31 runs in two games and sweeping South Tama.
In Game 1, the Mustangs put up a 7 spot in the 2nd inning en route to a 14-2 win. Game 2 was more of the same as the Mustangs bats stayed hot, scoring 10 runs in the 5th inning and winning 17-6.
Independence girls are now 7-17. They were in Manchester on Friday morning for the West Delaware Tournament. Indee battled Starmont (5-12) in the first game of the day (9am). Look for Friday’s games and Saturday’s games in the Wednesday paper.