TIFFIN – The Independence Mustang boys’ basketball team finally hit the floor to open their 2020-2021 campaign. The boys traveled to Clear Creek-Amana to battle the Clippers (2-1).
The Mustangs started fast and jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter.
“For our first game out, I felt our kids started fast with confidence, making some plays on defense, on the glass, and in transition, and shocked CC-A a bit,” said Head Coach Chad Beatty.
Independence was up 25-16 midway through the second quarter, and Coach Beatty acknowledged that he wanted to change up the defense to try to extend the lead and break the Clippers’ confidence.
Coach Beatty said, “Unfortunately, it backfired and we started playing too fast ourselves and turned the ball over like 5 of the next 7 offensive trips and allowed them to make a quick 8-point run.”
That 15-3 run by the Clippers put the Mustangs down 31-28 at the halftime break. The third quarter was back-and-forth and, at the end of three quarters, the score was 49-43, Clippers.
“We did a nice job scoring the ball consistently through three quarters, but could only produce 6 points in the 4th quarter,” added Coach Beatty. “Trying to come back when their lead was extended was difficult as when we could not score it was hard to set up our full-court pressure.”
The Mustangs were outscored 16-6 in the fourth, and the final score was 65-49.
Junior Sawyer Wendling was solid in spots offensively, producing 10 points. Coach Beatty felt senior Jesse Ludwig was really impactful during his minutes played, with 8 points, and senior Cameron Ridder was solid from the arc with 5 3-pointers and 15 points. Beatty added that Michael Kascel was close to where he expected him to be with 8 points and 8 rebounds.
“Eighteen turnovers were too many for us, but we’ll get better, no question about it,” concluded Coach Beatty. “Glad the kids were able to compete.”
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 15 13 15 6 49
CCA 8 23 18 16 65
Independence’s sophomore boys lost another tight one, 50-53. The team will get Wyatt Kresser back on Friday.
The freshman boys battled foul trouble to win 56-44 and move to 2-0 on their season.
The Mustangs fall to 0-1 on the young season. They were home last night, hosting Williamsburg (2-3). Stats were not readily available at press time. The boys will be at home again on Monday for a make-up game with Don Bosco (2-4). Then the Mustangs will hit the road again on Tuesday for a WaMaC tilt with Solon (4-1).