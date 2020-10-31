CENTER POINT – The Independence Mustang volleyball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night in Center Point, dropping the Region 6 final to Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Union (La Porte City) Knights.
The Mustangs battled hard, but they just couldn’t get much going.
“Union just played a great match tonight,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “They demonstrated why they are going to be a tough opponent to whoever plays them in Cedar Rapids next week.”
The difference in this match wasn’t so much the lack of offensive execution for the Mustangs as it was the great defense that Union played. The Mustangs just could not get any rhythm going, and everything they sent over the net the Knights would dig out.
In the first set, Union did a great job blocking at the net, and Coach Schmitz stated that the girls struggled to make adjustments.
“Throughout the match, the Knights played great defense,” he said.
Lexi Hearn had another good night for the Mustangs as the talented junior led the team with 13 kills. Reese Martin would end her last match with 9 kills and 2 solo blocks. Brooke Beatty played great defense throughout the match and would lead the Mustangs with 16 digs.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Independence 15 17 21 — — 0
Union Community 25 25 25 — — 3
“I am very proud of these girls and all they have accomplished this season,” said Schmitz, “especially our nine seniors who have given our program so much. Our seniors were tremendous leaders this season.”
Ending their Mustang careers were Reese Martin, Grace Bohlken, Brooke Beatty, Hannah Johnson, Shalaya Armstead, Tatum Stevens, Lynda Taylor, Megan Avenson, and Kate Crawford.
These seniors end their tenure with 121 wins and only 36 losses, plus two state tournament appearances and three WaMaC-West crowns.
Reese Martin ends her Mustang career with 750 kills and a WaMaC-West Player of the Year Award. Brooke Beatty finished with 1,098 digs and will continue her volleyball career at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. Grace Bohlken finishes her three years of varsity with 415 kills and 689 digs. Hannah Johnson had an outstanding senior year with 76 kills.
“I am very optimistic about our future,” added Coach Schmitz. “We will be returning some very talented underclassmen next season who I am confident will take up the leadership role of our departing seniors.”
Junior Elle Greiner (6th in the state in Assists) will return as the setter, which I think is the most important position on the court. Greiner has been automatic all year, putting the ball right where the hitters need it to be. Junior Lexi Hearn will be back as the go-to outside hitter. Hearn has 479 career kills. Shanna Kleve is coming off a terrific junior campaign, which she had 85 kills as a middle hitter. Sophomore defensive specialist Dakota Whitman will return, as will junior Katie Henkes and freshman Allison Kleve.
“It is always tough to end a season,” concluded Coach Schmitz, “but I will have many great memories of a season that, two months ago, we were very uncertain of being able to have at all.”
The Mustangs finished the season 25-8 and completed their eighth straight winning season.