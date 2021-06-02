SOLON – On Thursday, May 27, the Independence Mustang softball team traveled to Solon to take on the undefeated Solon Spartans in WaMaC play.
The Mustangs would lose both ends of the doubleheader, 13-3 and 15-7. The young Mustangs would battle, but their inexperience would show in the field, although they would hit the ball pretty well.
GAME 1
The Mustangs would score first and, for the fifth straight game, put up a number in the first inning. But Solon would come right back with two of their own in the bottom half to lead 2-1 after one.
In the second inning, two fielding errors would start a big inning for the Spartans as they would score 4 times on 2 errors and 3 hits. Senior Brooke Beatty would lead off the second inning with a single, but was thrown out at second. The next two batters would fly out.
In the third inning, the Mustangs would rally for a run on singles from junior Shanna Kleve and eighth-grader Bella Louvar, but the Spartans added 5 more runs in the bottom of the fifth and, at the end of 3 innings, this was an 11-3 game. Solon added 2 more runs, and the game ended in the fifth inning.
Sophomore Dakota Whitman had a run batted in on 1 hit, while youngster Bella Louvar continues to stay hot, knocking in 1 run on 3 hits and stealing a base. Brooke Beatty added 2 hits of her own, going 2 for 3. And pitcher Shanna Kleve had a hit in 2 at-bats.
Shanna Kleve was in the circle for the Mustangs, and scattered 9 hits over 4.2 innings, striking out 4. All 13 runs scored by the opponent were unearned.
GAME 2
Freshman Allison Kleve would take the ball for the Mustangs in Game 2. Solon would score 3 times in the first inning on 2 hits and some fielding indecision, and add 2 more in the second and 3 more in the third. This was an 11-0 game when Indee would show some life in the fifth inning, scoring 6 times. Sophomore Rachel Eddy would start things off by taking one for the team on a hit by pitch. After junior Natalie Doyle was out on a fielder’s choice, the Mustangs exploded for 3 straight hits, an error, and then a the-run homer by Allison Kleve. At the end of five innings, this was an 11-6 game. Solon would add 3 more in the sixth to win 15-7.
Allison Kleve knocked in 3 runs on her homerun and had a double. Whitman had a double on 2 hits, while Bella Louvar went 1 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 2 stolen bases. Eighth-grader Jordin Derr had 2 RBI on a single and scored a run. Junior backstop Addi Bailey went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Doyle went 1 for 3.
Head Coach Jordan Pilcher says she continues to be proud of the girls for continuing to play hard and battle through tough situations. “We are putting the ball in play consistently and giving ourselves opportunities to put runs on the board,” says Coach Pilcher.
Coach Pilcher added that in Game 2, the Mustangs had 7 girls on the field with zero varsity experience going into the season. “The all stepped up and played great on both sides of the field,” added Coach Pilcher, “Jordin Derr, an 8th-grader, stepped in at shortstop and did a great job for us there.”
The Mustangs fall to 0-5 on the season and hosted Mount Vernon (3-0) on Tuesday night for a WaMaC double-header. Thursday, the girls will travel to Clear Creek-Amana for two games and Friday through Saturday, the Mustangs will be at the North Fayette Valley Tournament.