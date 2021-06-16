INDEPENDENCE – The Maquoketa Cardinals (8-6) traveled to Independence on Monday night, and they came ready to hit.
Game 1
From the opening pitch, the Cardinals were dialed in, scoring 5 runs in the first inning enroute to an 8-3 win in game one.
Mustang ace pitcher Korver Hupke was on the mound, and it was just a bad day for the talented sophomore. He fooled no one, and Maquoketa would blast him for 7 runs over 2.1 innings. Senior Josh Struve came on in relief in the third inning and pitched well, going 4.2 innings and not giving up a single hit, striking out 3.
Junior centerfielder Marcus Beatty had 2 hits in 4 at-bats, including a double, while junior leftfielder Teegan McEnany was 1 for 4 and had an RBI. Sophomore shortstop Mitch Johnson added a hit and knocked in 1 run, walking twice. Hupke had a hit in 4 at-bats, and junior backstop Keegan Schmitt was 2 for 2 and walked once. Freshman Drew Beatty had a single in 3 at-bats, and freshman second baseman Trey Weber was 1 for 3 and scored a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Maquoketa 5 0 3 0 0 0 0 8
Indee 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 3
Game 2
In game 2, the Mustangs could only muster 2 hits, losing 3-0. Johnson had a single, and Hupke added a double.
Teegan McEnany was on the mound for the Mustangs and pitched a fantastic 5 innings, scattering just 2 hits and giving up just 1 run. McEnany would strike out 6. But his outstanding performance wouldn’t be enough as he was outdueled by Maquoketa’s pitching.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Maquoketa 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 3
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wednesday night, the Mustangs will be back in action, hosting the Class 3A’s No. 3 Central DeWitt Sabers (8-4) for two games. On Friday, the Mustangs will travel to Solon (11-6).