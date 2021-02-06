VAN HORNE — The Mustangs traveled to Benton Community high school on Tuesday night for a WaMaC- West girls basketball game.
Independence led this early 3-0 and mid-way threw the first quarter the Mustangs were only down 9-6. But a 6-0 run to end the frame made this a 15-6 game at the end of the first.
The Bobcats extended the lead to 34-12 by halftime. “We started off in a positive way,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “we were down 9-6 and had 8 turnovers.”
The Bobcats put this away in the second half. Benton would win by a score of 67-31.
Sophomore Madyson Ristvedt had a double-double, scoring 13 and grabbing 10 rebounds. Sophomore Annie Johnson added 5 points to go with her 6 rebounds, while junior Shanna Kleve and freshman Havanna Griffith dropped in 5 points each. Sophomore Bella Ressler scored 2 points and Freshman Allison Kleve had 1 point.
“Once again we simply had too many turnovers verses another solid WaMaC team.” Said Coach DeBerg.
Coach DeBerg also added that his team has been working extremely hard in practice over the last month to shore up some of the continued issues the coaching staff sees.
“Unfortunately, it takes time for players to rid themselves of learned and accepted habits.” continued DeBerg, “This entire group of ladies (grades 9-12) continues to be very coachable. We will continue to drill, and practice fundamentals and the coaches are confident that over the next few games we will see the benefits of the players hard work carry over into the games.”
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 6 6 12 7 31
Benton 15 19 26 7 67
The Mustangs fall to 2-15 on the year. The girls game with Williamsburg was snowed out on Friday. The girls will play a make-up game this afternoon with Class 3A’s No. 8 ranked Center Point-Urbana (14-4). Due to the Sectional Wrestling event at the high school, the game will be played at West Elementary. Also, back at home on Monday night against Union.