FAYETTE – The Independence girls’ basketball team’s season came to an end on Saturday afternoon with a loss to North Fayette Valley (20-2) in the first round of postseason play. The final score was 63-18.
The Mustangs end their season with a 3-19 record and look to next season, graduating only Grace Krueger, and having the core of the team returning. There are high hopes for these girls.
I have no stats for the game, but I did get a response from Coach Hugh DeBerg regarding the Williamsburg game, which I will post below.
“The girls responded really well after the one-point loss to Union. We learned some valuable things after that loss and carried it over into the South Tama game. We played 14 minutes of our best basketball in the second half vs South Tama.
“We have been trying to get the ball to the third and fourth side of our man offense and, during the Williamsburg game, we did just that, and Annie and Madyson both had very good looks because of that. Those two will be the first to tell you that without their guards (Havanna, Shanna, Marleigh, and Samantha) setting screens and getting them the ball, they wouldn’t have the games they have had over the past week.
“The girls played by far their best basketball of the season from the 5-minute mark in the second quarter until the 2-minute mark in the fourth. When Annie fouled out and Marleigh went down, the girls played with great passion and determination, but to credit Williamsburg, they found a way to get the win.
“The aforementioned 14 minutes vs South Tama and the 18 minutes vs Williamsburg will be used as a benchmark for us in the next several years.”