INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Girls Golf Team hosted Marion on Thursday at Three Elms Golf Course. It was a cold and windy day, but the Mustangs prevail 216-234.

The Meet Medalist was Jordyn Lang of Marion (50), but Indee’s Delaney Martin was the runner-up with a 51.

“We were very pleased with our performance this afternoon,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “We lowered our season-best team score by 13 strokes.”

Coach Dinger added that the iron play and putting were much improved from previous rounds. Sophie Bertelli had a fantastic birdie on #9 and the Indee girls had several pars as well.

Martin shot a season-low, while Brynn Bonefas and Mackenzie Good shot career best rounds — Bonefas improved her best by 7 strokes.

“Despite our performance we know we still have room for improvement,” added Coach Dinger.

Indee Varsity: Delaney Martin 51, Brynn Bonefas 52, Sophie Bertelli 55, Mackenzie Good 58, Greta Aldrich 63, Cami Rubio 69

Indee JV: Michaela Reed 62, Aly Meek 65, Koma Uematsu 65

Indee will host Clear Creek Amana and Solon on Monday.

