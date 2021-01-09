INDEPENDENCE – The Independence girls basketball team opened the new year hosting the winless Huskies of Oelwein (0-8). The Mustangs played well defensively, but just could not get shots to fall and lose a close contested battle, 26-25. With the win, Oelwein breaks a 35 game losing streak.
“Defensively we played well enough to win this game.” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “Shanna Kleve did an outstanding job defending their best player (Malayna Kiel) holding her to 4 points and the team did a great job of giving help when Shanna needed it.”
The Mustangs struggles continue to be making shots and eliminating turnovers; according to Coach DeBerg. “We were stagnant offensively and that’s on me as the head coach,” added Coach DeBerg, “we are still searching for answers on why our shots aren’t falling and why our turnover ratio remains higher than we’d like. We simply can’t shoot 9-49 from the field and commit 24 turnovers and win a game let alone in the WAMAC.”
Although the shots and scoring were hard to come by, the Mustangs are improving immensely on the defensive end. Marleigh Louvar pulled down 10 rebounds, 9 on the defensive side and Madyson Ristveldt pulled down 10 rebounds, 5 on both sides of the floor.
With just over 5 seconds left, the Mustangs ran a set play, but missed a contested layup as time expired.
Freshman Havanna Griffith led the Mustangs with 8 points. Sophomore Annie Johnson added 5 points and 7 rebounds, while Kleve, Louvar and Ristvedt each had 4 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Oelwein 10 4 5 7 26
Indee 5 9 3 8 25
Vs. South Tama
TAMA — Fresh off the heart-breaking loss to Oelwein on Saturday night, the Mustangs girls basketball team traveled to South Tama on Tuesday night and took their frustrations out on a winless Trojans(0-6) team and came away with an impressive win.
The Mustangs were steady in the first half and poured it on in the second half, outscoring the Trojans by 15 points. The final in this one was 44-31.
“We had another very good performance defensively at South Tama.” said Coach DeBerg, “Shanna Kleve once again did a great job defensively defending her girl and the team did a great job giving help and shutting down South Tama especially in the second half.”
Junior Shanna Kleve had a career high 15 points, Sophomore Madyson Risveldt scored a career high 13 points and had a career high 12 rebounds, 11 of which were on the defensive end. This is Ristvedt’s first career double-double. Sophomore Annie Johnson hauled in 8 rebounds followed by sophomore Marleigh Louvar with 5. Freshman Havana Griffith led the way with 6 assists.
“At halftime, we really emphasized getting the ball inside and guards (Havana, Marleigh, Shanna and Maddie) responded well.” added Coach DeBerg, “Madyson, Annie Johnson and Grace Krueger had some great looks down low.”
Coach DeBerg concluded that his team continues to work hard, listen and improve each time they practice.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 7 10 12 15 44
South Tama 9 10 3 9 31
Vs. West Delaware
INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs drop a WaMaC conference game to West Delaware on Thursday night, 56-39. This game was closer than the score indicates. The Mustangs girls battled, but turnovers continue to be a nemesis. The Mustangs ‘bigs’; Madyson Ristvedt and Annie Johnson continue to battle inside with much bigger competition. I was impressed with them both.
NOTE: Sophomore Madyson Ristvedt scored another career high, dropping in 18 points. Seriously, if her teammates could just get her the ball more, but passing the ball into the post is a huge problem. If you can’t get the ball into the post and just continue to dribble the ball around the perimeter, the defense doesn’t have to defend the post. What’s with all the dribbling? You dribble to score, not to explore. You have to go inside and out. Force the defense to collapse. Ristvedt will be lucky to touch the ball 5-6 times a game. She should touch it every time down court.
The Mustangs were back at home on Friday night facing a very good No. 15 ranked Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes (10-1) team. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Look for stats and analysis in next Wednesday’s paper.