INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team hosted a pair of games on back-to-back nights, when they saw South Tama (0-15) come to town on Wednesday and Williamsburg (9-11) on Thursday.
Vs. South Tama
The Mustangs pulled out to a 14-3 lead early, just to see that lead evaporate, trailing 19-18 at the half.
In the third quarter the Mustangs took command of the game and a big second half was the difference as the Mustangs and ran away with a 46-33 win.
Sophomore Annie Johnson led the team with 12 points. Junior Samantha Ohrt had 11 points, while sophomore’s Madyson Ristvedt and Marleigh Louvar each had 9 points. Senior Grace Krueger had 3 points and freshman Havanna Griffith added 2 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 14 4 12 16 46
Tama 6 13 4 10 33
Vs. Williamsburg
INDEPENDENCE — The girls were back on the home court on Thursday night hosting the Raiders from Williamsburg on Senior Night. The lone Senior; Grace Krueger was recognized in a pre-game ceremony.
This was an exciting game all the way to the end. Williamsburg beat the Mustangs by 33 earlier in the season, but the Raiders had their hands full on Thursday night as the much-improved Mustangs gave them all they could handle and more.
Williamsburg jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the first quarter, but by the end of the first period, the Mustangs had cut that lead to 10-7.
Indee took its first lead of the game at the 5:25 mark of the second quarter; 17-15, and built on that lead, extending it to 22-17 at the half.
The Indee girls would come out in the second half and continue to play well, still leading at the end of the third quarter by the score of 28-26.
In the fourth quarter the teams would exchange baskets and Indee would lead this 34-33 with 5:17 to play. At that point, Marleigh Louvar went down with an injury and did not return. Seconds later, Annie Johnson fouled out, so the Mustangs were down two starters in a matter of seconds. Freshman Allison Kleve came off the bench for the Mustangs and immediately scored a bucket to extend the lead to 36-33 with 4:17 to play.
A hoop and a foul tied this game up at 36-36 with 3:15 left. A turnover and a 3-pointer gave Williamsburg Its first lead since the second quarter with 2:45 remaining. Allison Kleve hit two free throws with a minute and a half left to pull the Mustangs within 1 point, and had the ball with a minute left, but a layup attempt by Allison Kleve brought a no-call on an obvious foul ending the Mustangs upset bid. Williamsburg hit free throws down the stretch to win this one; 43-38.
Annie Johnson had a great game with 14 points. Havanna Griffith scored all her 8 points in the first half. Madyson Ristvedt added 7 points, while Shanna Kleve had 5 points. Allison Kleve finished with 4 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Williamsburg 10 7 9 17 43
Independence 7 15 6 10 38
The girls will start postseason play today when they travel to North Fayette Valley (15-1).