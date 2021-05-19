MANCHESTER — The Mustangs were in action last Friday night when they traveled down the road to take on arch-rival West Delaware (0-13) in girls’ soccer.
Independence wasted no time blowing this one wide open with 9 goals in the first half and winning 10-0.
Freshman Easten Miller had 5 goals of her own to push her season total to 21. Miller is tied for 24th in the entire state of Iowa in scoring, and 13th in Class 2A. She is sitting 3rd in the WaMaC Conference in total goals.
Senior Kate Crawford added a goal and has 3 total on the year. Junior Libby Webb scored a goal and Webb now has 2 on the season. Junior Maya Douglas kicked in a goal to bring her season total to 6. Freshman Katie Clark added a goal and has 5 on the year. Sophomore Macey Kirvanek scored once and has 2 goals on the year.
The Mustangs were in Waverly on Saturday, May 15 for a tournament and went 0-3, playing some very good competition. Indee lost to Urbandale (z7-5) 8-0, then played Waterloo Columbus-Catholic (12-2) and were defeated 4-1. The last game of the day saw the Mustangs fall to Dike-New Hartford (11-4) by the score of 4-1. Maya Douglas and Libby Webb scored the goals for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs (4-12) hosted Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday night. Stats were not readily available come press time but look for this game in Saturday’s paper. Independence will start postseason play on Friday, May 28 when they travel to Decorah to take on the Vikettes (7-4).