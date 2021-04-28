INDEPENDENCE — The Mustangs girls tennis team hosted Dike-New Hartford on Monday night and came away with a 7-2 victory, raising their over-all record to 7-2 on the season.
“We won, but we can play much better,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “and I thought we looked a little rusty.”
The Mustangs were coming off a thirteen-day hiatus, because of the bad spring weather we have had.
“We need to learn from this meet and not hit down the middle and not make so many unforced errors,” added Coach Morkel, “This is a meet we will build on to improve.”
Coach Morkel added that he was pleased with the way Indee’s No. 4 player, Kenzie Schroeder won a hard-fought singles match. “She stayed in the match and really battled her way to a victory,’ said Morkel.
Coach Morkel also noted that Taryn Nolting and Avery Patton both looked good in their singles matches, winning decisively 8-3. The Mustangs Shanna Kleve, Taryn Nolting, Kenzie Schroeder, and Avery Patton all were double winners winning both their singles and doubles matches.
Single results:
#1 Nikki Higgins lost to Dike Madelyn Norton 4-8
#2 Shanna Kleve won over Dike Misty Harreld 9-7
#3 Taryn Nolting won over Dike Maddie Broten 8-3
#4 Kenzie Schroeder won over Dike Payton Mills 9-8 (9-7)
#5 Addi Bailey lost to Dike Anna Frahm 8-3
#6 Avery Patton won over Dike Jenna Joslin 8-3
Doubles results:
#1 N. Higgins/T. Nolting defeated Dike Norten/Harreld 8-6
#2 S. Kleve/K. Schroeder defeated Dike Broten/Mills 8-2
#3 A. Bailey/A. Patton defeated Dike Frahm/ Joslin 8-3
Next up on the schedule this week is Marion on Tuesday, at Mount Vernon on Thursday, and back home hosting South Tama on Friday.