TIFFIN — It was a cold, wet and windy day for a track meet, but the Mustangs girls track team traveled down to Clear Creek Amana last Friday night for a eight team meet.

Indee’s Alyssa Larson was the winner in the 200M Dash, running at time of 27.64. And the team of Alyssa Larson, Dakota Whitman, Bella Ressler & Melody Kremer won the 4x400 meter Relay with a time of 4:17.11.

CLASS A Team Score

1 Solon 182

2 Mid-Prairie 138

3 Clear Creek Amana 115

4 Williamsburg 105

5 Mount Vernon 57

6 Independence 56

7 Benton Community 43

8 Belle Plaine 38

800M SMR:

6. IND Allison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer & Alyssa Larson 2:01.05

SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY:

8. IND Sydney Schwartz, Alison Trimble, Mackenzie Christian, Natalie Doyle

1:20.91

100M DASH:

3. Melody Kremer 13.77

4. Allison Kleve 13.93

400M DASH:

3. Alyssa Larson 59.95

7. Bella Ressler 1:08.02

4x200M RELAY

8. IND A. Dakota Whitman, Allison Kleve, Karsyn Nichols & Sydney Schwartz 2:01.15

11. IND B. Brooke Beatty, Gabby Toale, Ava Cain, Emma Havlovick 2:10.01

100M HURDLE:

13. Natalie Doyle 19.84

15. Alison Trimble 20.05

800M RUN:

13. Mackenzie Christian 2:58.56

18. Maddie Toulouse 3:52.69

200M DASH:

  1. Alyssa Larson 27.64

5. Melody Kremer 29.24

400M HURDLES:

7. Alison Trimble 1:23.58

1500M RUN:

15. Ashlyn Martin 7:21.93

4x100M RELAY:

9. IND Syndey Schwartz, Karsyn Nichols, Ava Cain & Allison Kleve 58.07

12. IND Gabby Toale, Alison Trimble, Brooke Beatty & Natalie Doyle 1:00.50

4x400M RELAY:

  1. IND A. Alyssa Larson, Dakota Whitman, Bella Ressler & Melody Kremer 4:17.11

15. IND B. Mackenzie Christian, Gabby Toale, Emma Havlovick & Maddie Toulouse 5:22.31

LONG JUMP:

3. Dakota Whitman 15’1”

HIGH JUMP:

14. Mackenzie Christian 4’2”

SHOT PUT:

13. Rachel Eddy 27’9”

15. Maggie Albert 27’3.5”

20. Talia Wolf 25’1”

DISCUS:

7. Lauren Troutman 80’8”

11. Rachel Eddy 77’0.5”

