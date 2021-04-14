TIFFIN — It was a cold, wet and windy day for a track meet, but the Mustangs girls track team traveled down to Clear Creek Amana last Friday night for a eight team meet.
Indee’s Alyssa Larson was the winner in the 200M Dash, running at time of 27.64. And the team of Alyssa Larson, Dakota Whitman, Bella Ressler & Melody Kremer won the 4x400 meter Relay with a time of 4:17.11.
CLASS A Team Score
1 Solon 182
2 Mid-Prairie 138
3 Clear Creek Amana 115
4 Williamsburg 105
5 Mount Vernon 57
6 Independence 56
7 Benton Community 43
8 Belle Plaine 38
800M SMR:
6. IND Allison Kleve, Dakota Whitman, Melody Kremer & Alyssa Larson 2:01.05
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY:
8. IND Sydney Schwartz, Alison Trimble, Mackenzie Christian, Natalie Doyle
1:20.91
100M DASH:
3. Melody Kremer 13.77
4. Allison Kleve 13.93
400M DASH:
3. Alyssa Larson 59.95
7. Bella Ressler 1:08.02
4x200M RELAY
8. IND A. Dakota Whitman, Allison Kleve, Karsyn Nichols & Sydney Schwartz 2:01.15
11. IND B. Brooke Beatty, Gabby Toale, Ava Cain, Emma Havlovick 2:10.01
100M HURDLE:
13. Natalie Doyle 19.84
15. Alison Trimble 20.05
800M RUN:
13. Mackenzie Christian 2:58.56
18. Maddie Toulouse 3:52.69
200M DASH:
- Alyssa Larson 27.64
5. Melody Kremer 29.24
400M HURDLES:
7. Alison Trimble 1:23.58
1500M RUN:
15. Ashlyn Martin 7:21.93
4x100M RELAY:
9. IND Syndey Schwartz, Karsyn Nichols, Ava Cain & Allison Kleve 58.07
12. IND Gabby Toale, Alison Trimble, Brooke Beatty & Natalie Doyle 1:00.50
4x400M RELAY:
- IND A. Alyssa Larson, Dakota Whitman, Bella Ressler & Melody Kremer 4:17.11
15. IND B. Mackenzie Christian, Gabby Toale, Emma Havlovick & Maddie Toulouse 5:22.31
LONG JUMP:
3. Dakota Whitman 15’1”
HIGH JUMP:
14. Mackenzie Christian 4’2”
SHOT PUT:
13. Rachel Eddy 27’9”
15. Maggie Albert 27’3.5”
20. Talia Wolf 25’1”
DISCUS:
7. Lauren Troutman 80’8”
11. Rachel Eddy 77’0.5”