INDEPENDENCE – Class 3A’s No. 2-ranked Williamsburg Raiders were in town on Wednesday night for a WaMaC doubleheader with the Mustangs. Indee would lose both games, but had every opportunity in Game 2 to win it. The home team let the Raiders off the hook, and the visitors left town with a sweep.
Game 1
In the first game of the night, the Raiders’ all-state pitcher Peyton Driscoll was in the circle, and she was dominant in a 6-0 win for Williamsburg.
Independence mustered 3 hits off Driscoll, and we would move on to Game 2….
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Williamsburg 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 6
Independence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Game 2
In the nightcap, it took extra innings to decide this one. The highlight of the game had to have come from the bat of sophomore Marleigh Louvar, who hit a 3-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Mustangs a 4-2 lead.
Why is this newsworthy, you may ask?
Louvar is only the second player in the history of BankIowa Field at Mustang Way Park to hit a home run (over the fence). And the first Mustangs player to do it. The other player was Clear Creek-Amana’s Karsyn Stratton, who it a home run on June 3, 2019.
The Raiders tied it up in the sixth when the Mustangs committed an error with two outs in the inning. This one hurt, because Williamsburg would score twice after that.
In the eighth inning, another error cost the Mustangs, and two runs would score in the inning. Williamsburg’s Peyton Driscoll would come on in relief to close it out, and the Mustangs would fall, 6-4.
“We played well again,” said Head Coach Jordon Pilcher. “I am proud of the girls and the fight they showed against a good team.”
Addi Bailey hit a rope to right field in the sixth inning, and the right fielder made a good catch. “If that lands, I think it’s a different outcome,” added Pilcher.
This is a very young team. They are learning as they go with eighth graders who last played as 6th graders two years ago (there was no season last year), and are now thrown into the fire as varsity players and starters (and doing a tremendous job, I might add).
“I am happy with how we are playing, and it is a good time to start playing our best ball,” said Pilcher. “I hope the girls are proud of themselves, and that they are starting to believe they can compete with anyone.”
The Mustangs have had opportunities slip away this year due to inexperience.
“I talked to them about starting to think ahead in situations,” Pilcher said. “We are making the easy routine plays, but now we have to work for the more advanced plays.”
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
Williamsburg 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 6
Independence 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 4
Indee is 12-21 on the season, and is are on the road on Monday for a WaMaC tilt with Beckman Catholic (8-18). Wednesday, the team will be back home for two games with Center Point-Urbana (11-15).