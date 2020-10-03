LA PORTE CITY – Too bad there had to be a loser in the match against highly ranked Union/La Porte City on Thursday night, because this turned out to be terrific match that could have gone either way. The Mustangs stood spike for spike and dig for dig against one of the best teams in the state that, earlier this week, whipped the No. 1 ranked 1A team in the state in Wapsie Valley, 2-0. If anything positive came out of this, the Mustangs know they can play with anyone.
In the opening match of the night, the Mustangs faced off against 2A’s No. 14 Aplington-Parkesburg. Indee overcame a slow start against a tall and talented team and won two sets in a row, taking the match, 2-1 (15-25, 25-15, 15-13).
“We started very flat against AP,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “We did pick up our game in the second set. The girls played much more aggressive at the net.”
Senior Reese Martin was terrific with 12 kills and 2 blocks, while junior Alexis Hearn added 11 kills and 2 aces. Senior Grace Bohlken had 9 kills and a block. Senior Hannah Johnson added 5 kills and a block.
Defensively, senior Brooke Beatty and Hearn had 10 digs each. Bohlken had 9 digs, and junior Elle Greiner had 37 assists and 2 digs.
Coach Schmitz added, “I am happy with the way the girls fought back and really battled the last two sets.”
In the last match of the night, the Mustangs and Knights faced off (literally…through a net) in a battle of top 10 teams in Class 3A. No. 5 Union came in with a 21-3 record, while No. 9 Independence was 15-2.
This match was everything we thought it would be – and more. The lead changed hands several times as this went back and forth, and Independence had their chances, but it just wasn’t enough. Union won, 2-0 (28-26, 27-25).
“We had our chances, the girls played their hearts out,” said Coach Schmitz, “but we couldn’t get the big swing we needed at game point.”
Coach Schmitz added, “It was an excellent match overall. We just need to find a way to get the swings we need when we have a chance to finish a set against a truly great team.”
The Mustangs were at full strength for the first time in two weeks, as they have had their battles with dealing with COVID-19.
“The match against Union was the best we have played in some time,” continued Coach Schmitz. “The girls showed tremendous drive and execution. Even though it hurts to lose, hopefully we will learn from this and move to the next level.“
Vs. South Tama
TAMA – The Independence Mustang volleyball squad traveled to Tama Tuesday to battle a WaMaC foe, the South Tama Trojans (6-15).
The Mustangs are the No. 9 3A team in the state, and showed their dominance right from the beginning, sweeping the Trojans (25-15, 25-10, 25-16).
The Mustangs win their 10th match in a row and moved to 14-2 on the season. Independence clinched at least a tie for the WaMaC West championship for the third straight season.
“I was happy with our overall performance tonight against a team from South Tama that has had to deal with a series of injuries throughout the season,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz. “Lexi Hearn returned to our lineup and provided a nice spark. She played great floor defense and was getting her hitting timing back as the match progressed on.”
Coach Schmitz also acknowledged that Reese Martin continues her great senior season. Martin collected 14 kills with just 1 hitting error.
“I was also very happy with the play of Shanna Kleve, who had 7 kills and 2 nice solo blocks on defense,” added Coach Schmitz.
Along with Martin’s 14 kills, junior Lexi Hearn and senior Grace Bohlken had 7 kills each. Senior Hannah Johnson had 5 kills, and senior Shalaya Armstead got 1. Junior Elle Greiner added 37 assists.
Senior Brooke Beatty and Hearn had 17 digs each.