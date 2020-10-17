WILLIAMSBURG – The Mustangs Cross Country team traveled to Williamsburg on Thursday for the WaMaC Conference meet. The Independence girls came away with a 9th place finish, and the boys finished in 11th place.
FINAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS-GIRLS:
27 Marleigh Louvar, SO 21:18.3
28 Alyssa Larson, JR 21:25.5
69 Melody Kremer, JR 24:50.5
72 Laura Smith, JR 25:00.7
76 Bella Ressler, SO 25:25.2
85 Ashlyn Martin, JR 27:43.2
86 Maddie Toulouse, SO 29:54.9
FINAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS-BOYS:
61. Kale Weiland, SO 19:23.6
70. Cameron Kriens, JR 19:57.4
72. Robert Hansen, JR 20:09.1
73. Blake Gates, FR 20:10.4
74. Ryan Eddy, SR 20:11.9
82. Matt Tudor,, JR 21:52.7
83. Carter Homan, FR 22:26.5
The Mustangs will travel to Waverly on Wednesday, October 21st, for the State Qualifying meet. Scheduled to start at 4pm.