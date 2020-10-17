Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee XC Alyssa Larson 101720

Alyssa Larson runs in the WaMaC Conference meet in Williamsburg on Thursday, October 15. Larson would finish 28th.

 photo courtesy CJ Eilers

WILLIAMSBURG – The Mustangs Cross Country team traveled to Williamsburg on Thursday for the WaMaC Conference meet. The Independence girls came away with a 9th place finish, and the boys finished in 11th place.

FINAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS-GIRLS:

27 Marleigh Louvar, SO 21:18.3

28 Alyssa Larson, JR 21:25.5

69 Melody Kremer, JR 24:50.5

72 Laura Smith, JR 25:00.7

76 Bella Ressler, SO 25:25.2

85 Ashlyn Martin, JR 27:43.2

86 Maddie Toulouse, SO 29:54.9

FINAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS-BOYS:

61. Kale Weiland, SO 19:23.6

70. Cameron Kriens, JR 19:57.4

72. Robert Hansen, JR 20:09.1

73. Blake Gates, FR 20:10.4

74. Ryan Eddy, SR 20:11.9

82. Matt Tudor,, JR 21:52.7

83. Carter Homan, FR 22:26.5

The Mustangs will travel to Waverly on Wednesday, October 21st, for the State Qualifying meet. Scheduled to start at 4pm.